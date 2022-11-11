Read full article on original website
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire County Files Charges Following Fentanyl Death
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire man has been charged with providing fentanyl to a man that led to his overdose death. Police say 36-year-old Edward Wells has been charged with several offenses, including first-degree reckless homicide, possession of fentanyl and bail jumping. Wells is charged with the death this past August of a man who was found near Oakwood Mall. He had no pulse and was not breathing. Wells is due in court December first.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating the Death of Two People in Jackson County
Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they were asked to do a welfare check at home in the Town of Manchester. While performing the check, authorities found two people dead inside...
wwisradio.com
High Speed Chase Ends in Eau Claire Cornfield
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire say a man has been charged with leading state troopers on a chase that crossed roads and yards and — at times — topped 100 miles an hour. Police say the chase began early last Tuesday when a pickup truck passed a trooper’s car at a high rate of speed. The chase that followed crossed the backyards of at least two home before the driver jumped out of the truck as it was moving and escaped into a nearby cornfield, where he was captured. Charges that include reckless endangerment of safety and drug possession have been filed against 37-year-old Nicholas Fisher. He’s due back in court next month.
kelo.com
Local man convicted in connection with large meth ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The United States Attorney’s Office says Omar Perez-Ochoa, 31 of Sioux Falls, is found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Another man, John Radermacher, 41 Couderay, Wisconsin, is also found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute...
cwbradio.com
Owen Man Charged for his Alleged Connection to Drug Overdose Death
An Owen man has been charged for his connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County. According to court records, authorities responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at W6210 Sladich Road in Greenwood. When authorities arrived, the driver of the vehicle was out walking around, but the passenger was unconscious and believed to be dead.
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie Friday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie Officers responded to 13026 40th Avenue for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots. An officer responded to the area to investigate and while checking the area, he found two people standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two people went back inside the apartment. The officer went to the apartment and knocked on the apartment door. While waiting for an answer, the officer saw several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death. 36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.
Eau Claire Police seeking person allegedly involved in homicide
Police ask that any information be sent to Detective Ryan Lambeseder by call or text at (715) 828-5899, or submit a tip with Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at (715) 874-8477 or info@EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org.
fox32chicago.com
Charges: Man swindles dealership for $200K car despite negative bank account
(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
seehafernews.com
Woman Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office says a woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County yesterday. The accident occurred about noon on Highway 37 near County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The county sheriff’s office...
cwbradio.com
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
drydenwire.com
4 Criminal Complaints Filed Against 23-Year-Old Man; Charges Include Vehicle Theft, Burglary
(DrydenWire) -- Multiple felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against Devon Bernstein, age 23, of Cameron, WI, following law enforcement’s investigations into reports of stolen vehicles and a report of a burglary at a property in Cedar Lake Township. The 4 criminal complaints filed against Bernstein state that the violations occurred throughout July and August 2022.
WEAU-TV 13
Travis Hakes reacts to being elected to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County voters elected a new sheriff for the first time in more than a decade. Voters elected Republican candidate Travis Hakes to the sheriff’s office over Democratic candidate, and the current sheriff’s brother, Chris Kowalczyk. James Kowalczyk announced he would not seek...
cwbradio.com
Chippewa County Child Dies Following Positive COVID Test
(Bob Hague, WRN) A child has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Public Health Department said in a press release that this is the first time someone under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for the virus in the county. Health...
boreal.org
Wisconsin nurse amputated patient's frostbitten foot without permission; stating she was going to get the foot taxidermied
A Wisconsin nurse has been charged with allegedly amputating a dying patient's frostbitten foot without his consent. A witness told authorities that Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, said that she was going to get the foot taxidermied following amputation, charges state. Several nurses also claimed to investigators that Brown talked about displaying the preserved foot with a sign that would read: "Wear your boots, kids."
River Falls Journal
Recent, upcoming Pierce County marriages
Alexis Renee Vasser, River Falls, and Tyler Charles Dennis, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 15. Shari Lynn Sisco, Clifton, and William Ryan Sanford, Clifton; marriage date: Oct. 14. Julie Alma Knutson, River Falls, and Nathan Aaron Riess, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 23. Deion Ladiamond Smith, Prescott, and Dustin Owen...
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
WEAU-TV 13
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Host of ‘Around the Farm Table’ Inga Witscher talked to supporters of the show about the importance of supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers. She held the forum at Third & Vine in Eau Claire, an establishment that sells locally produced beer, cider and cheese.
Sheriff: Inmate at western Wis. jail found dead, investigation underway
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- Polk County officials in Wisconsin say an inmate at the county jail was discovered dead over the weekend.According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was found in his cell by a corrections officer at 1 a.m. Sunday. The inmate was unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, the sheriff's office said. The inmate's identity has not been released at this time. The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
WEAU-TV 13
Hair for America holds 7th annual event at The Lismore in Downtown Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Out of this world styles hit the runway in Downtown Eau Claire for a good cause Saturday night. The 7th annual Hair for America, also known as “Hairica”, was held at The Lismore hotel, and the theme was Extra Terrestrial. “Lots of bold,...
