9to5Mac

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy this holiday season?

The iPhone 14 is the most affordable of Apple’s latest iPhone generation. However, the company continues to sell last year’s iPhone 13. Whether you’re considering an upgrade or looking to buy a new iPhone for the first time in several years, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14.
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work Podcast: Hold it till December

9to5Mac

Apple offering rare MacBook Pro discounts to businesses: ‘a very special Mac campaign’

Apple is offering a rare opportunity for businesses to buy MacBook Pro models in bulk at a steep discount. According to a new report from Bloomberg, businesses looking to buy the newest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro can get as much as 10% off their purchase. The promo comes as Apple battles a forecasted drop in Mac revenue in the important holiday quarter.
9to5Mac

I dare the universe to make me lose my wallet and keys again

I’d like to think of myself as someone who never loses things. Sure, I misplace things all the time, but the things always turn up. On paper, however, I’ve actually lost two things in the last two years. I knew where the things were both times, but recovery was not an option and replacement was costly. I vow to never let this happen again.
9to5Mac

Apple is making iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display work like Android in iOS 16.2

IOS 16.2 includes a major change for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s new always-on display. After complaints from some users, iOS 16.2 beta 3 includes a new option that allows users to disable wallpaper and notifications from appearing on the iPhone’s always-on display. The...
9to5Mac

Facades app for iOS and Mac launches as the comprehensive Apple Store guide

Following up on his amazing app experience “Apple Store Time Machine,” Apple Retail aficionado Michael Steeber is back with a new app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With a beautiful UI, Facades makes it easy to “browse, discover, and bookmark a catalog of every current and former Apple Store.”
9to5Mac

Emergency SOS via satellite available today; UK, France, Germany, Ireland next month

When Apple announced the iPhone 14 line-up, it said that the Emergency SOS via satellite service would be launching in November. It last week reiterated that, providing a little more information. Today, the service is live. Additionally, Apple has also revealed that the feature will go live in four more...
9to5Mac

Apple ‘wrapping up’ development of mixed-reality headset OS ahead of 2023 launch

Appel’s mixed-reality headset has been rumored for years, and it could finally see the light of day sometime in 2023. A new report from Bloomberg today points out that Apple is continuing to ramp up hiring for teams working on AR and VR technology, including new hires and recruiting a former Apple engineer who had departed the company last year…
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro 2 testing reveals significant improvement in Bluetooth latency

AirPods Pro 2 pack a number of improvements over their predecessors, many of which are made possible by the new H2 chip inside. New testing performed by Stephen Coyle, a musician and software developer, reveals another hidden benefit of the new AirPods Pro 2 and the H2 chip: significant improvements in latency.

