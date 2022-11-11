ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park unveils new public memorial for 7 killed at parade

By Nancy Harty
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – The city of Highland Park has opened a new, temporary memorial to honor the seven people killed in the 4th of July parade shooting.

It’s down the street from the community memorial at St. Johns and Central that grew this summer and was eventually taken down last month.

Seven small metal placards etched with photos of the victims or sayings stand on posts inside the Rose Garden next to City Hall.

City Manager Ghida Neukirch on Friday said they hope it provides a safe space for survivors, residents and the whole region to come and reflect.

Mayor Nancy Rotering says the other location was triggering for some people so they chose the new space, which is set back from the road.

She says they consulted with families to determine what the plaques would say and wanted to make sure the victims were remembered for their lives -- not the way they died.

Members of Soul Harbor Ranch were at the site throughout the morning with a support dog and two miniature horses to offer comfort.

