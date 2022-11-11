ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos of the Week: Election Day, Veterans’ Day and World Series champs

By The Hill staff
Supporters of Pennsylvania Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano speak to a supporter of Democratic candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro, before a rally at Bucks County Community College in Newtown, Pa., on Nov. 6. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5gmH_0j7jou6d00
Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman speaks during a rally for gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D), at Bucks County Community College in Newtown, Pa., on Nov. 6. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OuM4_0j7jou6d00
Dawid Kubacki from Poland soars through the air during the FIS Men’s HS134 competition at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Wisła, Poland, on Nov. 6. Associated Press/Adam Nurkiewicz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDXul_0j7jou6d00
Houston Astros players celebrate during a victory parade honoring the 2022 World Series baseball champions on Nov. 7 in Houston. Associated Press/David J. Phillip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dN4b_0j7jou6d00
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) receives coffee from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) outside a polling station as she greets voters at Woodbridge Middle School in Woodbridge, Va., on Election Day, Nov. 8. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXqvm_0j7jou6d00
Guests watch returns during an election night party hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the Westin in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 9. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5xA6_0j7jou6d00
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) waves to guests as he arrives on stage during an election night party at the Westin in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 9 Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltPqj_0j7jou6d00
A man jogs through a flooded road in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 9 as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens to a hurricane. Gary I Rothstein/UPI Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7ko8_0j7jou6d00
President Biden answers a question from NBC’s Kristen Welker about his reelection plans in 2024 during a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House on Nov. 9 following the midterm elections. Greg Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyDmB_0j7jou6d00
Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer, left, and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler lay down a wreath to commemorate the victims of the “Night of Broken Glass” at the Shoah Wall of Names Memorial in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Associated Press/Theresa Wey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anIGH_0j7jou6d00
The Mexico City skyline as seen at sunset, Nov. 9, 2022. Associated Press/Fernando Llano
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dn27O_0j7jou6d00
A dancer performs in the streets during the first Latin American meeting of transformist arts titled “Diverse Hemispheres” in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The three-day event aims to raise awareness of the LGBTQ community and promote equality, respect and acceptance of diversity in art. Associated Press/Dolores Ochoa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbV2B_0j7jou6d00
Demonstrators participate in a Kick Big Polluters Out protest at the COP27 United Nations Climate Summit on Nov. 10 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Associated Press/Peter Dejong
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXCpG_0j7jou6d00
A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires near Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Associated Press/Roman Chop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0317ze_0j7jou6d00
Vice President Harris with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough arrive for the National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris

