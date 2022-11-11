Read full article on original website
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
Tyrus Celebrates NWA World Title Win
As NWA Hard Times 3 came to a close last night, the National Wrestling Alliance found themselves with a new World Heavyweight Champion: Tyrus. "The training the focus, the sacrifice," Tyrus wrote on Twitter. The new champion credited training alone, "living in the gym" instead of the fridge, and copious film study for his victory over former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former champion Matt Cardona. Tyrus pinned then-champion Murdoch to win the title, much to the chagrin of Cardona, who was stripped of the NWA Title in June due to injury.
Shawn Michaels Addresses Whether He's A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
25 years later, those in wrestling still cannot stop talking about the Montreal Screwjob. They also cannot stop comparing Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, the two principles at the center of the notorious double cross. After all, they had similar rises up WWE, going from tag team stars to arguably the two top names in WWE by the mid-'90s. As such, their personal and professional rivalry, in addition to the Screwjob, has made it clear the question of who was the better wrestler isn't going away, even all these years later.
Kevin Nash Reunited With WCW Star After His Son's Passing
Time and tragedy have a way of putting things into perspective, and proving that petty grievances and personal grudges are not meant to be tattooed on one's heart. On the latest episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash talked about how numerous wrestlers have reached out in the wake of the untimely death of his son, Tristan. According to Nash, fellow WCW wrestler and one-time friend Konnan reached out to him, mending the fence between the two wrestlers.
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons
Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title At Hard Times 3
The NWA has been grabbing the headlines lately, most notably due to the fallout between company officials and Nick Aldis, who was suspended after handing in his notice and criticizing the promotion. However, the company aired its Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana, and a new NWA World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
Naomi Hangs With WWE NXT Star
Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16th, 2022, and neither woman has not been seen on WWE programming in nearly half a year. However, Banks and Naomi have both made public appearances outside the company since being suspended following their walk-out, and they have been heavily rumored to be making their return to WWE shortly — rumors that don't get any quieter when they're seen hanging out with WWE wrestlers outside of the ring.
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
Bianca Belair Talks Signing With WME And Hollywood Ambitions
Bianca Belair has been the "Raw" Women's Champion for over 225 days — the longest reigning black WWE Women's Champion in history. However, WWE is not the champion's only point of interest moving forward. Recently, major Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) began representing Belair signed to be, and in a new interview with "Metro," she discussed taking that next step with her career. "I'm super excited for it," Belair said. "I don't like to sit still at all, I like to do everything. I like to utilize all of my talents. At one point in my life, I'd have never thought of being a WWE superstar, and now I am!"
Nick Aldis Reportedly Talking With International Promotion
The old saying about one door closing and another opening is playing out for Nick Aldis. No sooner did Aldis close the door on his affiliation with the National Wrestling Alliance than another door opened via the proposed relaunch of the British-based World of Sport Wrestling promotion. Inside the Ropes...
Jeff Jarrett Explains Why He Used 'Banana Nose Circus' Line On AEW TV
Although his arrival in All Elite Wrestling has been met with both positive and negative reactions, the company's newest signee, Jeff Jarrett, has brought the heat in both of his appearances on "Dynamite. On last week's episode, Jarrett took a shot at WWE star Braun Strowman while hyping up his monster, Satnam Singh, stating that Singh wasn't a "make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and who is produced by the banana nose circus."
Jeff Hardy Reportedly Required To Attend Next Pre-Trial Hearing
It has now been nearly five months since Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI and charged with a felony count for this being his third DUI in the last three years, following two arrests in 2019. Now, the AEW star finally looks like he's going to have his day in court, after several delays, and will be doing so in person.
Bret Hart Has Major Regrets About His Pro Wrestling Career
As storied a career and legacy in pro wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart had through the decades he stepped into the square circle, he still has a particular regret about his time in the industry. "I watched Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestle at one of the WrestleManias," Hart told...
Scrypts Reveal Promised For 11/22 WWE NXT
After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Scrypts will finally unveil himself on the 11/22 episode of "WWE NXT." During the 11/14 episode of the show, Scrypts left another message – with an altered voice – on the answering machine at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, pointing out why no wrestler on WWE's developmental brand matches up to his skill set.
Akira Tozawa Shares Cryptic Tweet Following WWE Raw
Akira Tozawa wrestled his first match on "Monday Night Raw" last night since competing in a Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying match battle royal in June. This was Tozawa's first televised singles match on 'Raw" since he suffered a defeat against Keith Lee in September 2021. Tozawa suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Baron Corbin after Corbin nailed him with the End of Days for the win. This match came about after Tozawa challenged Corbin to a match following their poker game backstage that was won by Tozawa.
NJPW's Kevin Kelly Announces New Wrestling Promotion
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announcer Kevin Kelly is embarking on a new adventure in the wrestling industry. On November 13, Kelly announced via Twitter that he is involved in a brand-new promotion called American eXcellece Wrestling. The first event will take place on Saturday, January 7, and will emanate from the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Pennsylvania.
