Cardboard sign-wearing home buyer in Bozeman weighs in on market one year later
You might remember, from last year in Bozeman, a man wearing a cardboard sign, begging people to help him buy a house.
Brawl of the Wild brings higher hotel, Airbnb prices to Bozeman
As the Cat-Griz game approaches, hotels and Airbnbs are booking up quickly as fans pour into Bozeman.
Here’s The Best Way To Help Out Montanans This Holiday Season.
We're in the middle of November, and we've already experienced some brutally cold temperatures here in Montana. If this is any indication of what is to come, we could be in for a rough winter. A long and cold winter means higher heating costs, and for some Montanans, that's simply not an option. Over the last several months, we've witnessed record prices for fuel and groceries, with many Montanans struggling to make ends meet.
Traffic snarled on Bozeman Hill Monday morning
Traffic was snarled this morning on I-90 as a semi-truck is jackknifed and a pickup truck is on its side.
12 Pictures of Spectacular Rustic Ranch For Sale Near Bozeman
This is an excellent opportunity if you're looking for a good chunk of property near Bozeman. A beautiful rustic ranch has been listed for sale. Jackson Creek Retreat is located between Bozeman and Livingston in the heart of the Bridger Mountains. The property features roughly 40 private acres with a 5,500 sqft custom home designed by architect Jim Morton. The property is approximately 15 minutes from Bozeman and Livingston, and 25 minutes from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
EB and WB lane blocked due to jackknife crash on I-90 east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - One eastbound and westbound lane is blocked on I-90 east of Bozeman due to a jackknife crash. According to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, the crash is located 1.25 miles east of Trail Creek-Exit 316. Road conditions are scattered snow and ice in the...
Recreationists in the Gallatin Nat'l Forest reminded of avalanche danger
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountains are seeing snow, and recreationists are planning trips, but with winter weather off to a good start, avalanches are possible. The Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports the mountains near Bozeman and Big Sky have one to two and a half feet of snow, with mountains near West Yellowstone and Cooke City seeing two to three and a half feet of snow.
How To Make Montana’s Snowplows More Fun For The Public
This could be a genius way of uniting the city and its residents, and we think it could bring a lot of joy to the cold winter months. Snowplows are out in full force, and you can track them through the City of Bozeman's Winter Dashboard, which shows the snowplow routes and how many miles they travel. As I'm sure you've noticed, they have been putting in some serious work the past few days.
One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?
We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
The Bozeman Police Took In How Many Calls Last Month?!? WOW
We have all experienced driving through town or sitting at home and hearing sirens. Whether it's a fire truck, ambulance, or police vehicle, the question of "I wonder what happened" visits our minds. In the last week, the Bozeman police department has responded to over 860 calls with some of...
Take A Look At How Much Cat-Griz Tickets Are Right Now
The question for many locals has become, how badly do you want to see the Brawl of the Wild in person? It will cost you. This week is huge for Bobcat football. The MSU Bobcats will be facing off against their in-state rival, the University of Montana Grizzlies, in the annual Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, November 19th.
Bozeman Police prepare safety measures for Cat-Griz game day
Bozeman Police Department is planning and prepping for the 121st Brawl of the Wild this Saturday, November 19, and for ESPN's College GameDay coming to town.
UPDATED INFO: Montana Soldiers Returning from Middle East TODAY
We have some updated info on the homecoming events today (Thursday November, 10th) across Montana. Here's what you need to know for Bozeman, Missoula, Billings, and other locations across Montana. Here's the full info shared by the Montana Army National Guard's 163rd Combined Arms Battalion: (sharing in full here so...
Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman
Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
Racist, Awful, Sad. The Top 7 Worst Reviews Of Bozeman, Montana.
We hear about the good and bad of every town through this little thing called the internet. Trolls especially like to make themselves heard through this forum, but we get some honesty as well. Though these reviews of Bozeman go back a few years, do you think they're accurate?. Everyone...
Vehicle hits pedestrian on I-90 in Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — A man was injured in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Interstate 90 in Bozeman around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Montana Highway Patrol responded to multiple calls that a pedestrian was hit by a car between North 19th Avenue and North Seventh Avenue. MHP arrived on scene...
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
Forget Cosmic Bowling, Let’s Go Cosmic Tubing in Bozeman!
People call me “The Light Queen,” due to many factors. I believe I have the biggest collection of party lights. I have 10 disco balls that light up, I have hundreds of feet of LED lights that change color, I even have light up shower curtains and all sorts of lasers. I know- it's okay to say “Nikki, you have a problem.”
Bozeman Events Calendar for Cat Griz Weekend 2022: Music, Shopping and Parties
Looking for fun during Cat Griz weekend in Bozeman? You're in luck. The weekend is packed with concerts and big shopping events. Thursday, November 17th, 2022: Ladies Night in Downtown Bozeman - (Main Street, Bozeman) This annual shopping and socializing event is huge. Happening from 5pm to 8pm and beyond. Over 50 downtown businesses have sales, specials, freebies, raffles, beverages, snacks and goodie bags.
R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]
The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
