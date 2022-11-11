ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

World Cup of Beer: Get paid to taste beer from around the globe and watch soccer

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aU7N3_0j7jmmMT00

( WXIN ) — If watching games on the soccer pitch has you reaching for a cold one, you could be the perfect candidate for a unique job meant to celebrate the 2022 World Cup.

BonusFinder is looking for a World Cup Beer Tester , who, along with $500, will get a brand new TV they can use to watch one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The job requires you to sip your way through 32 beers from around the world and rank your favorites in a BonusFinder blog.

‘Stranger Things’ Creel House hits market for $1.5M (Vecna not included)

“Whether it’s a Belgian lager, an English IPA or German wheat beer, our testers will get a taste of the countries participating in the World Cup while getting paid to watch the games and provide their all-important verdicts. Christmas will be coming early for the successful applicants!” said Fintan Costello, Managing Director at BonusFinder.

The contest is open to people in the United States and Canada who are at least 21 years old. People in the United Kingdom can apply if they are 18 or older.

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on Nov. 20. Middle Eastern country Qatar is hosting for the first time.

You can enter at BonusFinder’s website . Applications will be open until Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument that escalated in East El Paso, police say. El Paso police responded to Sierra Providence East to investigate a stabbing early Sunday morning. Investigators […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: U.S. 54 reopens after serious crash that sent 7 to hospital

UPDATE: U.S. 54 North has now reopened, TxDOT said via email. UPDATE: Fire dispatchers confirm that seven people have been transported to the hospital with what are being called non-life-threatening injuries. The number of vehicles that were involved or what led up to the crash has not been released at this time. ORIGINAL EL PASO, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup

Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year’s World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
KTSM

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
INDIANA STATE
KTSM

Fire damages mobile home in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters put out a mobile home fire on Holiday Avenue early Tuesday morning. First responders were dispatched to the report of a fire at a residential structure on the 2200 block of Holiday Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. The occupants exited the structure and called 911 after they detected […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Cubans, Nicaraguans drive up illegal border crossings higher

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions on Oct. 12, but increasing arrivals from other countries more than […]
ARIZONA STATE
KTSM

McCarthy wins GOP vote for Speakership handily over right-wing challenge

House Republicans nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to be Speaker in a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday after he faced a last-minute protest challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), a former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. McCarthy won easily, 188 to 31, in the internal conference meeting. But in the eyes of Biggs and […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

New Mexico State beats New Mexico for first time since 2016

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – New Mexico State women’s basketball grabbed its biggest win of the season so far on Tuesday night. New Mexico State edged out ‘Battle of I-25’ rival, New Mexico, 73-64, in an overtime thriller at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Overtime did not seem like an option […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

EPCC woman runner wins national title in half marathon, completing sweep

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)  – El Paso Community College runner Faith Nyathi won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 Half Marathon Championship, completing the sweep after winning the cross country national title earlier. The Women’s and Men’s teams both excelled at the Half Marathon event. Nyathi and men’s runners Amos Yego and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Packers edge Cowboys in overtime thriller

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal, and the Green Bay Packers stopped a five-game skid with a 31-28 win over former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Green […]
GREEN BAY, WI
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy