Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."

Until 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder was home to two of the most electrifying superstars in the NBA - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The dynamic duo gave fans many memorable moments during their OKC days, but they could never lead the team to an NBA title. It led to KD leaving OKC for the Warriors in 2016, and since then, whenever the two players have faced off against each other, it has made headlines.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Yardbarker

Warriors pulling Moses Moody from rotation for foreseeable future?

The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts moved by Jason Kelce's gesture

Jalen Hurts is enjoying a breakout season for the Philadelphia Eagles and has established himself as an MVP candidate. The support he’s had from his teammates has played a big role in his success. During the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Week 10 between the Eagles and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Lakers have found their reinforcements on their own roster

Marc Stein reported that the Lakers aren't planning to make any immediate roster moves, because they're waiting until they have their full roster. Specifically, they're waiting for Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant, who are both returning from thumb surgeries that have cost them the season. If nothing else, it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason

The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Takes A Shot At Skip Bayless: "He Knows The Audience Is So Easily Influenced"

Kevin Durant is currently in the middle of trying to revive the Nets' season after a really slow start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Nets are currently 6-8 after their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and things are far from ideal for the team. KD himself, however, is at the top of his game, putting up great scoring numbers and looking very much like someone in the running to be considered the best player in the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon

The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA reverses course after laughable technical foul to Jayson Tatum

"Anybody in the arena, anybody watching the game, could have seen I was frustrated with myself," Tatum told reporters. "I didn’t say anything, I didn’t look at him. So, after the game, you can just laugh it off when you see it." It's fortunate for Tatum that the...
Yardbarker

Clippers Have Discussed Deal to Acquire Pacers’ Myles Turner

And per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Clippers have indeed discussed a deal to land Turner. This really shouldn’t be a big surprise, as the Clippers have been seeking a center since losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Knicks in free agency this past offseason. It’s hard to know what they would offer or how serious they are about Turner, though word is, Turner is indeed available for the right price.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions

John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
COLUMBUS, PA

