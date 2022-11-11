Joe Rogan & Joaquin Buckley Preview Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira at UFC 281: ‘It’s Going To Be A Boring Fight’

Read full article on original website
Video: Nate Diaz Gets Into Skirmish with Conor McGregor Ally Dillon Danis After UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into a brief altercation with Dillon Danis, a training partner of Conor McGregor, after UFC 281. This past Saturday, UFC marked its return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic-related restrictions. The card featured the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira as the main event. Danis, a resident of the area, was in attendance for the event and ran into trouble right after it concluded.
Floyd Mayweather Puts On Masterclass To Score TKO Finish of Deji – Highlights
Floyd Mayweather took on YouTube sensation Deji Olatunji in an exhibition boxing match Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Round 1: Mayweather comes out with his hands down. He is having fun throwing jabs and feinting. Mayweather does not look like he is threatened in the least. Mayweather connects with a straight right hand.
Israel Adesanya Reflects On His Devastating Defeat To Alex Pereira at UFC 281
After his knockout loss at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya appeared to be in a positive mood at the press conference after the fight. He hadn’t lost at 185 pounds and had never been stopped before facing Pereira. Even though he won most of the fight, he couldn’t get rid of the demons that had been bothering him in both of his kickboxing matches, and in the fifth round, he was knocked out.
Alex Pereira Mirrors Left Hook Finish To Go 3-Up Over Israel Adesanya & Win UFC Title – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faced longtime foe Alex Pereira in the headlining bout of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pereira comes out with a flying kick. Adesanya goes for a low kick and another one. Pereira keeping his distance and staying in Izzy’s face. Adesanya eats a kick to the thigh. Another outside kick to the leg by Pereira. Nice leg kicks by Pereira. Lots of feints by Izzy. Both men chopping at each others’ legs. Nice straight right by Izzy lands. Izzy doing more feints to see Pereira reacting more now. Pereira stays in front. Good kick to the body by Adesanya. Pereira fires one to the body right back. Inside leg kick by Izzy. Good kick to the body from Pereira and barely grazes him with a left hook. Izzy clinches and Pereira finds some good shots in. They break free. Huge right from Adesanya rocks Pereira at the buzzer. Izzy lands a follow-up left hook after the buzzer and Pereira wobbles.
Drake Loses $2 Million Betting on Israel Adesanya to Get the Job Done at UFC 281
The ‘Drake Curse’ appears to be alive after the Canadian rapper lost $2 million betting on former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to get the job done on Saturday night. Fans at the world-famous Madison Square Garden were treated to the rise of a new 185-pound king as Alex...
Alex Pereira Knew He Needed a Knockout Going into Final Round at UFC 281; ‘Glover Kept it Real With Me’
The corner of Alex Pereira told him he needed a knockout going into the fifth round of his UFC 281 main event with Israel Adesanya. Competing in the biggest fight of his career, under the bright lights of the world’s most famous arena, Alex Pereira delivered a highlight-reel knockout at the exact moment it needed to happen on Saturday night. During the UFC 281 post-fight press conference, Pereira revealed that his corner, including former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, kept it real with him as they entered the final five minutes of the fight.
Dana White Says Jon Jones Will Fight Next Year & ‘Won’t Rule Out’ Immediate Rematch for Israel Adesanya
Dana White stated Jon Jones would fight next year. White indicated an immediate rematch could be an option for Israel Adesanya. UFC president Dana White enjoyed an incredible return to the iconic Madison Square Garden after a three-year hiatus for UFC 281 this past Saturday. The card was headlined by the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and his longtime rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya was on his way to getting a decision win when ‘Poatan’ connected with a flurry of punches in the final round to score a standing TKO finish.
Daniel Cormier Credits Glover Teixeira As A Key Part Of Alex Pereira’s Win
Daniel Cormier gave his immediate reaction to the massive UFC 281 event on Saturday night. UFC 281 will be an event that will be remembered for a long time. There were tons of stoppages from top to bottom and two titles changed hands. Cage side for the entire evening was former UFC champion Daniel Cormier who was calling the fights and took to his YouTube channel to give his immediate reaction following the conclusion of the massive card.
Jiri Prochazka Favors Israel Adesanya in Rematch With Alex Pereira; ‘I Think He Can Be the Champion Again’
Despite his jaw-dropping fifth-round TKO over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, Alex Pereira is already being treated as the underdog in a potential rematch. Pereira scored the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career on Saturday night, defeating Adesanya for the third time across two different promotions. As the minutes ticked away, it appeared Adesnaya would walk out of Madison Square Garden with a unanimous decision victory. With nearly three minutes to go, Pereira unloaded a barrage of strikes that stunned Adesanya. Pressed against the fence with nowhere to go, referee Marc Goddard stepped in, calling for the stoppage and thus crowning a new UFC middleweight champion.
Kevin Holland and Kamaru Usman Get Into Backstage Scuffle at UFC 281
UFC’s designated superhero Kevin Holland once again found himself in the middle of a backstage scuffle following UFC 281. After getting into it with Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279 in September, ‘Trailblazer’ decided to mix it up with former welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman backstage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Comedian Jim Norton caught the incident on his phone before sharing the footage on Twitter.
‘Israel Adesanya Will Beat Pereira In Rematch But Shouldn’t Get It’: Sean Strickland Backs Robert Whittaker For Title Shot
Sean Strickland did not expect Alex Pereira to beat Israel Adesanya in their middleweight title fight at UFC 281 and believes Adesanya will beat Pereira in a rematch. Strickland suggested Robert Whittaker as the rightful top contender next. Top-ranked UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is coming off a loss to reigning...
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Team Up For ‘Holy Ears’ Weed Gummies
Mike Tyson and his cannabis empire Tyson 2.0 are bringing weed enthusiasts a new gummy product cleverly called ‘Holy Ears’ in reference to Tyson’s boxing rival Evander Holyfield. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Tyson and Holyfield appeared together to announce the release of the product as...
Michael Chandler Calls On Conor McGregor To Return To His ‘First Love’ In Intense Plea
Michael Chandler has called on Conor McGregor to come back to his first love of fighting. This past Saturday, Chandler took on former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. He finally got the chance to get past his rivalry with Poirier inside the cage. Chandler got off to a solid start and had ‘Diamond’ hurt early, but Poirier recovered well and turned the tides in his favor by the end of the first round. Poirier secured his first submission win in over a decade when he tapped out Chandler in the third round of an instant classic.
More Details Emerge Surrounding Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s Untimely Passing
Former two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away over the weekend. The news broke Sunday that “Rumble” lost his battle with a sickness he had been dealing with for some time. Johnson had made reference to his health struggles over the past several months, but did not offer a concrete explanation for what exactly it was that he was diagnosed with. He did note, however, that it could be life threatening.
Israel Adesanya Details What Led to Alex Pereira Winning At UFC 281: “My Leg Was Compromised By Him”
Israel Adesanya has opened up about his UFC 281 loss against Alex Pereira. ‘The Last Stylebender’ was three minutes away from extending his UFC middleweight title reign before ‘Poatan’ shocked the MMA world with a fifth-round TKO. Pereira’s win ended Adesanya’s run as middleweight king that dates back to October 2019, when he exchanged his interim title for Robert Whittaker’s undisputed.
Firas Zahabi Defends Alex vs Israel Stoppage in The UFC 281 Main Event: “I’m Very Grateful That Marc Goddard Stopped It”
Firas Zahabi believes Marc Goddard saved Israel Adesanya’s career by ending the UFC 281 main event. Alex Pereira stunned MMA fans worldwide when he finished ‘The Last Stylebender’ to become the UFC middleweight champion. Adesanya was three minutes away from retaining the title before a left hook from ‘Poatan’ changed everything. The City Kickboxing product showed his durability and didn’t fall before Goddard ended the fight with a standing TKO.
Khamzat Chimaev Calls Out New Champ Alex Pereira For ‘Easy Money’
Khamzat Chimaev is not impressed by newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Over the weekend, Pereira pulled off a huge upset victory over longtime reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Pereira was able to catch Adesanya late in the fifth round with a series of shots that put “Stylebender” out on his feet. Now, Pereira reigns as king of the UFC at 185 pounds.
Israel Adesanya Says He Was ‘Fine’ When Stoppage Came at UFC 281: ‘I Don’t Blame Marc Goddard’
Israel Adesanya believes he deserved a bit more leniency from referee Marc Goddard following his shocking defeat at UFC 281. On Saturday night, former two-division GLORY Kickboxing champion Alex Pereira sent fans at Madison Square Garden and around the world into a frenzy when he knocked out favored rival Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC middleweight championship. Going into the fifth and final round down 39-37 on all three scorecards, Pereira needed a finish and that’s exactly what he got when he unloaded on ‘The Last Stylebender’, delivering a barrage of strikes that rocked the former champion.
Dana White Discusses UFC Return to Australia and Potential 2023 Debut in Africa; ‘We’re Excited About It’
Dana White and the UFC have big plans for 2023. The UFC President delivered some details on where the promotion may be heading in the new year. During an appearance on MMA on SiriusXM, White divulged some details while speaking to Din Thomas and RJ Clifford. Not only is the UFC looking to finally move on from its events at The APEX in Las Vegas, but the promotion will also look to travel abroad once again, returning to countries it has been long absent from.
Tyron Woodley Calls Out KSI at Boxing Event; ‘You Gonna Keep Running or What?’
Tyron Woodley called out Olajide Olatunde, better known as YouTuber and UK rapper KSI at a Global Titans boxing event over the weekend. In a video uploaded to Woodley’s Twitter account, the former UFC welterweight champion repeatedly taunted KSI repeatedly asking him, “Are you gonna sign the contract?”
