Joe Rogan & Joaquin Buckley Preview Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira at UFC 281: ‘It’s Going To Be A Boring Fight’

Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faced longtime foe Alex Pereira in the headlining bout of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pereira comes out with a flying kick. Adesanya goes for a low kick and another one. Pereira keeping his distance and staying in Izzy’s face. Adesanya eats a kick to the thigh. Another outside kick to the leg by Pereira. Nice leg kicks by Pereira. Lots of feints by Izzy. Both men chopping at each others’ legs. Nice straight right by Izzy lands. Izzy doing more feints to see Pereira reacting more now. Pereira stays in front. Good kick to the body by Adesanya. Pereira fires one to the body right back. Inside leg kick by Izzy. Good kick to the body from Pereira and barely grazes him with a left hook. Izzy clinches and Pereira finds some good shots in. They break free. Huge right from Adesanya rocks Pereira at the buzzer. Izzy lands a follow-up left hook after the buzzer and Pereira wobbles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO