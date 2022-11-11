Read full article on original website
miamistudent.net
Miami launches email aliases for transitioning students
When Megan Kridli, a transgender student at Miami University, wanted her Miami account to better reflect her identity, she discovered she would have to delete her old UniqueID and create a new one, which would erase data stored on her old ID. Kridli, a senior majoring in computer science, relied...
miamistudent.net
Swastikas found in psychology building
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Multiple swastikas drawn in permanent ink were found in the third floor bathroom of Miami University’s psychology building. According to an email sent Thursday afternoon by Jay Smart, interim chair of the psychology department, police were called and have begun investigating.
miamistudent.net
Crawford’s raise and bonus spark controversy among faculty
Miami University’s Board of Trustees announced that it has added an additional year to President Greg Crawford’s contract, which now spans five years through 2027. The board also issued Crawford a 4% annual raise as well as a bonus of $75,000 per year. The raise brings his salary to $551,665, while the bonus bumps it to $626,665 per year — a figure drastically higher than what an average faculty member makes.
miamistudent.net
Oxford Community Band celebrates 35 years
This year, the Oxford Community Band is celebrating its 35th year. The community band can be spotted playing at events Uptown, at the Oxford senior center and Talawanda High School. The band, established in 1987, was started by Ted Beerman, who ran a local music store in Oxford. Beerman created...
miamistudent.net
Miami University has announced four finalists for Provost
After a months-long search, Miami University has announced four finalists for Provost. Finalists include Elizabeth Mullenix, Lynn Okagaki, Karin Ruhlandt and Jeanette Altarriba. Currently, the position is being filled in the interim by Mullenix after former provost Jason Osborne resigned in April. Osborne’s resignation came just days before a committee...
Fox 19
Investigation underway after report of student being touched inappropriately at UC’s Blue Ash campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati students received an alert Monday about an alleged sexual imposition on the school’s Blue Ash campus that now has police investigating. In an email to students from the Director of Public Safety and UC’s Chief of Police Eliot Isaac, a person reportedly came...
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
miamistudent.net
‘There’s really nothing to do in Oxford:’ There’s a lot more than you think
I’ve heard it a lot since I came to Miami University: “There’s really nothing to do in Oxford.” Is there really not anything to do, or are we just not looking in the right places?. I would argue the latter is true. Oxford is a small...
WLWT 5
Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
miamistudent.net
From $0 to $12,500: A comprehensive guide on how ASG funds student organizations
At Miami University’s Associated Student Government’s (ASG) October funding hearings, the Indian Students Association asked for $600 to fund their organization. ASG gave the club $1,700. Students for Life requested $8,000. They received $10. The American Institute of Architecture Students asked for almost $7,000. ASG gave them $0.
WLWT 5
Home security cameras capture men burglarizing Brookville home
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — At least two men are wanted for a string of thefts and burglaries in three southeastern Indiana counties. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of two men investigators need help identifying. The sheriff's office said they are possibly involved in thefts and burglaries in Dearborn, Ripley and Franklin Counties.
cincinnati-oh.gov
The Unfortunate Arrival of the Spotted Lanternfly in Cincinnati
A new invasive pest has arrived in the Cincinnati area. The spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma. delicatula) was first detected in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has been. spreading ever since. A type of planthopper insect, the spotted lanternfly’s native habitat is in regions of China, but it has...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Withrow High School
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has enrolled at Withrow High School.
Police: 2 people grazed by bullets on I-75 SB
Cincinnati police district 5 officers responded to reports of a shooting on I-75 SB, Sunday evening around 8 p.m. Two people were grazed by bullets. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
fox32chicago.com
How did a man board a Tampa-bound flight with a box cutter?
TAMPA, Fla. - Transportation and Security Administration employees who allowed a man to board a Tampa-bound plane in Cincinnati with a box cutter after removing the blades have been placed in a training status, according to the TSA. On Friday, a plane headed to Tampa from Ohio was forced to...
J.D. Vance Gets Out of Jury Duty for Starting 'New Job'
J.D. Vance is out of Hamilton County jury duty, for now.
WKRC
Man arrested in connection with 2015 College Hill murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Police made an arrest Thursday in the 2015 murder of a College Hill man. On September 29, 2015, police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments on Cedar Avenue. Police said he had been robbed. Robert Madden, who lives at the...
Fox 19
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
