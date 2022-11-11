Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
Two Scranton hospitals merge, what that means for patients
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a change to the hospital care landscape in Northeastern Pennsylvania as two prominent hospitals merged, effective Sunday, November 13. Two hospitals just a few blocks apart have served the greater Scranton community for more than two centuries combined. During that time, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital […]
State College
Opinion: The Philadelphia Effect
In the penultimate moment of the 2016 Marvel movie ”Doctor Strange,” the title character leaves a fight against three zealots and ascends into the sky to meet a villain who has come to destroy the earth. Upon meeting this villain – named Dormammu – Doctor Strange announces, “Dormammu, I’ve come to bargain!” At the end of the scene, Doctor Strange returns to earth to let the three zealots know that Dormammu has spared the earth and granted the zealots their wish of everlasting life with the villain.
Owowcow Creamery poised for retail expansion to continue mission of fighting food insecurity
Owowcow Creamery, a well-known premium ice cream brand from Bucks County, is launching a new retail program as the holiday season gets underway with the dual goals of partnering with like-minded, mission-driven companies that support regional growers and assisting in the fight against food insecurity.
LVHN in worthy fight against Aetna, but its approach is creating panic | Turkeys & Trophies
We’re not privy to what’s happening in talks between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Aetna, nor should we be. Both parties are entitled to negotiate terms of how they do business together behind closed doors. But those doors flew wide open this week when the health network sent out a warning that it will no longer accept Aetna insurance plans effective March 13, 2023. The network in a video message on its website blames Aetna, claiming the insurer since 2017 has been “taking steps behind the scenes to delay or even deny coverage.” Aetna, for its part, says it is dedicated to providing affordable care, considers LVHN a valued partner and will consider negotiating in good faith. We have no reason to doubt LVHN has a legitimate concern that it’s fighting to fix. Still, we can’t help but feel the LVHN’'s strategy is doing a disservice to the tens of thousands of patients in eastern Pennsylvania who currently carry an Aetna card in their wallet. Is the problem so pervasive that it’s worth putting all these patients into a panic over what their medical care options will look like in early 2023? And if so, why haven’t other health networks taken similar action? To that end, why wouldn’t LVHN and St. Luke’s University Health Network work together to gain more leverage? Sure, they’re competitors but you’d think they could put that aside on this issue for the benefit of the communities they serve. These are all reasonable questions that go unanswered in the video message and, ironically, in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section under the video message. An LVHN spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com it is not conducting interviews about the issue. LVHN did note, however, in the FAQ that “this is a fluid situation and a lot can change in 120 days” — a signal that the looming crisis for patients could be averted. We wish the health network success in the effort, but would suggest that the next time it’s compelled to make such a threat, its leaders are better prepared to answer questions from the public in a timely manner. Dropping a 3-minute, 30-second video and an FAQ that’s short on key answers is insufficient given the stakes. A virtual town hall or, at least, granting interviews with local media after the news broke would’ve been better moves.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 10/21/22-11/4/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
thevalleyledger.com
County purchases land in Forks Township for affordable housing
Lamont McClure and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announce that the County, along with Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, has purchased two separate tracts of land totaling 11 acres in Forks Township to be used for affordable housing. The County paid $1 million for the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
sauconsource.com
South Bethlehem Building’s Rehabilitation Under Way
South Bethlehem revitalization efforts received a symbolic boost last week with the groundbreaking for an E. Third Street rehabilitation project that was years in the making. The dilapidated Goodman Building once housed a furniture store, but eventually became a vacant eyesore whose ongoing deterioration pitted city officials against its late owner.
These Bucks County Towns Have Some of the Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
These local areas have some of the most expensive homes in the state.Image via iStock. Several local towns and boroughs in Bucks County recently made the list for having some of the most expensive homes in the state. Staff writers at Stacker wrote about the local homes.
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD board director resigns, cites work obligations
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Area School District director Craig Neiman has resigned, citing professional obligations that have made it difficult to attend board meetings. Neiman's resignation was effective Nov. 1, representing the BASD's District 2, which includes Hanover Township. The board will vote Nov. 21 on accepting his resignation. A...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
GOP could keep control of Pa. house, depending on these 2 races
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Republicans have pulled ahead in two key Pennsylvania state house races, which could help them keep control of the chamber by the slimmest margin. In Bucks County, Republican Joseph Hogan leads Democrat Mark Moffa by 114 votes. And in Montgomery County, just 14 votes separate Republican William Todd Stephens and his Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato.The races are still too close to call.Last week, state Democrats claimed they flipped the state house for the first time since 2010; Republicans claim that celebration is premature.Democrats did have a successful Election Day in Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro beat out Republican Doug Mastriano to become...
Nonprofits that help Lehigh Valley’s most vulnerable are struggling. We must step up. | Opinion
With each passing day, inflation impacts the well being of Lehigh County residents, disproportionately affecting lower-income families. Essentials like food and housing are less accessible due to price increases, lack of staffing, and supply chain bottlenecks. To paint the picture with numbers, consider that those eligible for both Medicare and...
Bethlehem’s Goodman Building goes from blighted with ‘stalactites of mold’ to a $9.1M investment
The Goodman Building was bone-dry and shored up with an actual floor traversing most of the first story Friday on Southside Bethlehem. It wasn’t always that way for the property now seeing a $9.1 million public-private investment, celebrated with an afternoon ceremonial groundbreaking. “There were stalactites of mold,” Arif...
'A true friend' – Leaders in the Poconos recall champion of the region
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Known as Mr. Pocono, there's a lot you can say about a man who's known by the area and helped transform. A pioneer in putting the Pocono Mountains on the map for premiere hospitality and tourism, Robert Uguccioni, passed away over the weekend from cancer. State...
The biggest local takeaways from a tense 2022 midterm election | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
beckersspine.com
12 surgeons who are leaving orthopedic groups for private practices
Since Oct. 14, 12 orthopedic surgeons have departed from major health systems in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in favor of starting private practices. 1. Kris Radcliff, MD, left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for over 12 years, to start his own private practice, the Spinal Disc Center in New Jersey.
Bird flu outbreak hits Jaindl. But your Thanksgiving turkey is still safe to eat, experts say.
The culling of thousands of birds at a Jaindl turkey farm due to avian influenza shouldn’t affect the company’s Thanksgiving turkey supply — or families’ holiday menus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported local outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, this month affecting more...
Teen charged with breaking nurse’s wrist
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a teen after they say she assaulted a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital, Carbon County Campus. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. troopers were called to St Luke’s Hospital in Franklin Township for a report of an assault. PSP said it […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man opens fire on car in Bethlehem park, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping charges in an incident at a park in Bethlehem. Daniel Fegely Jr., 25, was charged Monday after shots were fired at Madison Park on Saturday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. The two victims, a...
Comments / 1