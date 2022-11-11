ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Haberman: Trump ‘willing to burn it all down if he doesn’t get what he wants’

By Jared Gans
 4 days ago

Amid new pushback to former President Trump in the wake of Tuesday’s midterm elections, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on Friday that he is “willing to burn it all down” if he does not get his way.

“Trump has made clear he’s willing to burn it all down if he doesn’t get what he wants, which is maintaining his grip on the product line he’s been developing for six years: the Republican Party,” she said.

Haberman, who recently released a new book about Trump, said he is more vulnerable than he has been in a long time after several of the candidates he supported in key races lost their elections on Tuesday.

But she added that Trump has been in this position before and he has still maintained his standing in the GOP.

She said the Republican Party is on “the cusp of a broader internal war” and she is uncertain how it will play out.

“Trump has extremely few major donors who want to do anything for him right now and a number of them are having active conversations about the best way to stop him,” Haberman tweeted. “But. Again…sound familiar?”

She said many elected officials in the party will need to make a decision they have not had to before.

Trump has received blame from Republican politicians, strategists and former aides in the days following the election, and some have said Trump’s position as the likely front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination for president could be in jeopardy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) easily won reelection, and Florida Republicans won sweeping victories in Senate and House races, potentially positioning him as a contender to Trump as rumors about his potential 2024 ambitions spread.

Haberman’s tweets came as Trump has begun lashing out at DeSantis and other Republicans who could pose a threat to a potential 2024 bid.

Trump has been in positions since the start of his presidency, including after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, where the party has appeared likely to move on from him, but the Republican base has appeared to remain strongly behind him.

“But really final point: the results so far point to problems for Trump as a general election nominee that the party was able to/had no choice but to ignore before,” Haberman said. “That said, voters make those decisions, not ‘the party,’ and it’s not clear yet GOP voters will care.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Related
J.D. Vance says GOP blaming Trump for midterms is ‘counterproductive’

Sen.-elect J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) says the Republican Party is hurting itself if its leaders continue to blame former President Trump for its performance in this year’s midterm elections. “Of course, no man is above criticism. But the quick turn from gobbling up credit to vomiting blame suggests there is very little analysis at work,” Vance […]
The Hill

Trump on next week’s announcement: ‘Why would anything change?’

Correction: Trump ally Jason Miller called for the former president to hold off on his announcement until after the Georgia runoff. The information was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Former President Trump appeared undeterred by the GOP’s lackluster results in Tuesday’s midterm elections, indicating Wednesday that he does not plan to move…
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Political world braces for Donald Trump's Tuesday announcement

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement at his Mar-A-Lago resort Tuesday night. Many people expect him to announce he is once again running for president. The latest: WPBF 25 News coverage on Politics. Kevin Wagner believes that’s certainly one possibility.
PALM BEACH, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
