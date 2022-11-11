ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katharine McPhee’s new jewelry line, KMF, is made for ‘busy moms’ like her

By Elana Fishman
 4 days ago

Katharine McPhee has her hands full — and they’re sparkling.

The “Smash” star is gearing up to release her first album with her husband, super-producer David Foster. The pair are also busy parenting 20-month-old son Rennie , who’s already following in Mom and Dad’s musical footsteps .

And this week, McPhee’s launched her own jewelry line, KMF (the brand’s name nods to her married initials).

And as the 38-year-old “American Idol” alum tells Page Six Style, the pieces are perfect for “busy moms” like her.

“I love to spend a lot of time layering jewelry, but a lot of people don’t,” she says. “So I wanted to make it easier for women — or men — to help layer their looks.”

To that end, a number of necklaces feature double strands to lend the look of wearing multiple pieces at once. And McPhee’s personal favorite piece, the Imperial Rope Necklace (from $2,377), can be styled in multiple ways.

“It has this beautiful clasp you have to know how to [open and close],” she says of the style’s double-link closure.

KMF Jewelry 14K Rose Gold Imperial Rope Necklace ($2,377)

“It was originally going to be the back of the necklace, and I thought it was such a cool clasp. You can wear it in the back or in the front, and it’s completely unisex. It’s something completely different — we know it is, because we’ve patented it!”

The line’s designs reflect McPhee’s love for classic pieces that still feel personal; she points to her and Foster’s engraved wedding bands from their June 2019 nuptials as an example.

“In the back of the band, we have our initials. So it’s a pretty special piece. I can’t imagine this ring not staying in my family for hundreds of years,” she reveals.

Foster, 73, and McPhee tied the knot in 2019.
“I always feel a sense of nostalgia when I look at a piece of jewelry; it’s an expression of who you are [now, but] also where you were and who you were [when you got it]. It’s got history to it.”

KMF Jewelry is now available to shop online ; on Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m. PT, McPhee will host a pop-up at 326 N. Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., where she’ll be meeting fans and performing with Foster.

