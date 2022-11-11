ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYX ABC6

Holiday Light Displays in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Don’t let the early darkness get you down; once the sun sets, the evening sky is illuminated by holiday light shows happening all across Central Ohio. The holiday season is merry and bright with dazzling displays brightening up Columbus' top attractions and drive-through Christmas...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus flight instructor reacts to Texas air show crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board investigates a deadly aircraft crash at a Texas air show, a Columbus-based flight instructor said it's tragic to hear about the loss of the pilots. CoreyLee Hassell, who owns Corey's Flying Service, said he doesn't want to speculate what...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pet friendly plans for families hosting over the holidays

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Pets can ruin a holiday, if you’re not prepared. Decrease your seasonal stress by pet prepping your dog, cat guests and home for the upcoming holidays. Petrendologist and host of The Pet Buzz radio, Charlotte Reed joins Good Day Columbus with her top tips for creating pet-friendly holidays from preventing allergy attacks to making sure there's no accidental spills during the event.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

USPS launches Operation Santa, seeking volunteers to adopt letters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Postal Service is recruiting some helpers for Santa Claus this season!. USPS Operation Santa is looking for volunteers to answer letters for the big man in red. If you're interested in helping, you'll be able to look through letters children have written....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Celebrate the holidays at Easton's Grand Illumination

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the year to celebrate the holidays!. Easton's Grand Illumination kicks off the season on Friday, Nov. 18, as over 2,000,000 lights simultaneously illuminate Easton Town Center. ABC 6 Anchor Stacia Naquin and Meteorologist Marshall McPeek check out the festivities, which are set to begin at 6:00 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Blue Jackets 'Hockey Fights Cancer' awareness night takes place Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will host its Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night on Tuesday when the team hosts the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel and are encouraged to wear lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Next-generation body cameras deploying on Columbus officers, cruisers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus is in the midst of an $18-million rollout of next-generation body cameras for Division of Police officers. The new cameras feature multiple ways they can be activated and a “lookback” feature to pre-record two minutes before the cameras are started.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

New airline coming to Columbus next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new airline is coming to John Glenn Columbus International Airport next year. Sun Country Airlines announced its service will operate twice weekly seasonal flights from John Glenn to Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport. The services will run from May 4, 2023, until Labor Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Salvation Army in critical need of bell ringers ahead of holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Salvation Army is in critical need of volunteer bell ringers across Central Ohio. "We are really in urgent need of bell ringers, this Christmas season coming up," Major Tricia Brennan, area coordinator for the Salvation Army in Central Ohio, said. Bell ringers, volunteers that...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police investigating suspicious death in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead at a former motel, now apartments, in the Franklinton area. Columbus police responded to do a well-being check in the 1500 block of West Broad Street Monday morning and found a woman dead. A sergeant...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police union calling on CPD to pay for first aid equipment being paid for by officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Minutes after two Columbus police officers were fired at by a suspected gunman over the weekend, they began life-saving measures to save his life. Lamar Blue, 26, was wounded after he was shot by one of the officers who fired back after Blue allegedly opened fire with a shotgun. Blue is now charged with two felony first-degree counts of assault on a peace officer.
COLUMBUS, OH

