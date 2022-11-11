Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Five Muslims put their creative minds into businessesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘hungry to see more,’ prepares for Eastern IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over DenisonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Holiday Light Displays in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Don’t let the early darkness get you down; once the sun sets, the evening sky is illuminated by holiday light shows happening all across Central Ohio. The holiday season is merry and bright with dazzling displays brightening up Columbus' top attractions and drive-through Christmas...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus program finds help for callers who need more than than EMTs can provide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “911 was designed for housefires and heart attacks.” But what happens when a 911 caller needs something that paramedics and EMTs can’t provide?. A City of Columbus program can connect those neighbors with the services they need after the paramedics leave. It’s...
WSYX ABC6
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus flight instructor reacts to Texas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board investigates a deadly aircraft crash at a Texas air show, a Columbus-based flight instructor said it's tragic to hear about the loss of the pilots. CoreyLee Hassell, who owns Corey's Flying Service, said he doesn't want to speculate what...
WSYX ABC6
Pet friendly plans for families hosting over the holidays
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Pets can ruin a holiday, if you’re not prepared. Decrease your seasonal stress by pet prepping your dog, cat guests and home for the upcoming holidays. Petrendologist and host of The Pet Buzz radio, Charlotte Reed joins Good Day Columbus with her top tips for creating pet-friendly holidays from preventing allergy attacks to making sure there's no accidental spills during the event.
WSYX ABC6
Michigan leads Ohio State in Blood Battle, Buckeyes hosting biggest drive on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Blood Battle between Ohio State and "That Team Up North" is still going on, with 16 drives left. Buckeye Nation needs help! The latest update on the Blood Battle between the two schools showed Michigan in the lead with 1,010 donations and Ohio State with 905.
WSYX ABC6
USPS launches Operation Santa, seeking volunteers to adopt letters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Postal Service is recruiting some helpers for Santa Claus this season!. USPS Operation Santa is looking for volunteers to answer letters for the big man in red. If you're interested in helping, you'll be able to look through letters children have written....
WSYX ABC6
Celebrate the holidays at Easton's Grand Illumination
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the year to celebrate the holidays!. Easton's Grand Illumination kicks off the season on Friday, Nov. 18, as over 2,000,000 lights simultaneously illuminate Easton Town Center. ABC 6 Anchor Stacia Naquin and Meteorologist Marshall McPeek check out the festivities, which are set to begin at 6:00 p.m.
WSYX ABC6
Blue Jackets 'Hockey Fights Cancer' awareness night takes place Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will host its Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night on Tuesday when the team hosts the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel and are encouraged to wear lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect accused of smashing door of north Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect who smashed out the front door of a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month. The incident happened on Nov. 7 at a restaurant located in the 1200 block of Morse Road around 4:40 a.m. The man entered the restaurant...
WSYX ABC6
'I saw blood, realized I had been shot,' Victim of gun violence calls for change
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a goal of saving lives, people across Franklin County met Tuesday to join forces and call for an end to gun violence. The B.R.E.A.D organization brought together church congregations from across the community to listen to victims' testimonies and hear about the work the organization is doing.
WSYX ABC6
Next-generation body cameras deploying on Columbus officers, cruisers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus is in the midst of an $18-million rollout of next-generation body cameras for Division of Police officers. The new cameras feature multiple ways they can be activated and a “lookback” feature to pre-record two minutes before the cameras are started.
WSYX ABC6
New airline coming to Columbus next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new airline is coming to John Glenn Columbus International Airport next year. Sun Country Airlines announced its service will operate twice weekly seasonal flights from John Glenn to Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport. The services will run from May 4, 2023, until Labor Day.
WSYX ABC6
The Salvation Army in critical need of bell ringers ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Salvation Army is in critical need of volunteer bell ringers across Central Ohio. "We are really in urgent need of bell ringers, this Christmas season coming up," Major Tricia Brennan, area coordinator for the Salvation Army in Central Ohio, said. Bell ringers, volunteers that...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect caught on camera smashing door of Columbus store, stealing cash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a suspect who was captured on surveillance video smashing through the front door of a Linden business and stealing cash. Police said just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 7, the suspect through a rock through the front door of...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio could get $114 million in settlement with Walmart following opioid crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 15 of his peers are working on a potential settlement with Walmart that could require the retail giant to pay $3.1 billion for its "failure to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids from its roughly 5,000 pharmacies nationwide." According...
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating suspicious death in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead at a former motel, now apartments, in the Franklinton area. Columbus police responded to do a well-being check in the 1500 block of West Broad Street Monday morning and found a woman dead. A sergeant...
WSYX ABC6
Police union calling on CPD to pay for first aid equipment being paid for by officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Minutes after two Columbus police officers were fired at by a suspected gunman over the weekend, they began life-saving measures to save his life. Lamar Blue, 26, was wounded after he was shot by one of the officers who fired back after Blue allegedly opened fire with a shotgun. Blue is now charged with two felony first-degree counts of assault on a peace officer.
WSYX ABC6
Police use pepper spray after fight breaks out at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police used pepper spray at Groveport Madison High School after a fight broke out Tuesday following a verbal dispute. In a letter sent to parents, Groveport Madison Principal Duane Bland said the incident started shortly after students returned from a school trip to the Trades Expo.
Comments / 0