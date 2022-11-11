Kirby Smart shares how he considered putting Tennessee win behind Georgia: ‘We were going to have a memorial service’

Read full article on original website
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following 9-1 start
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24). The...
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
Paul Finebaum makes LSU's College Football Playoff case with SEC championship win over UGA
Paul Finebaum is making the case for LSU to get into the College Football Playoff should they win out. While the Tigers may have two losses on the season, Finebaum believes an SEC championship and a victory over Georgia would carry enough gravitas to get LSU into the College Football Playoff.
Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship Game: Date, time, series history
History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important. Since the 2014 season, every winner of this game has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Sometimes, even not winning the SEC title can help you make the playoff, too. Given the SEC's recent domination over ...
Popculture
Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans
Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
atozsports.com
A Josh Heupel quote from this past summer is making the rounds again after the way Tennessee beat Missouri
There’s a great Josh Heupel quote from back in the summer that’s making the rounds again after the Tennessee Vols‘ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. With the game already decided, and less than a minute remaining on the clock, Heupel chose to continue running his offense. And the Vols put 7 more points on the board via a two-yard touchdown run from running back Dylan Sampson.
Stetson Bennett is no longer a game manager: The Georgia Show
Stetson Bennett isn’t a ‘game manager’ anymore. The Georgia quarterback showed us something at Mississippi State over the weekend. Yes, he had two interceptions on the stat sheet. He probably could have had one more. But go back and watch the game. Those thread-the-needle throws to Kearis...
College Basketball World Stunned By Top 15 Upset On Sunday
A top college basketball team in the SEC lost in stunning fashion on Sunday. Tennessee, who won its opening game against Tennessee Tech last Monday, fell to Colorado on Sunday afternoon after the latter lost to Grambling by nine on Friday. The Vols were up by two at halftime before...
Georgia’s Leaders Come Under Pressure To Legalize Marijuana As Marjorie Taylor-Greene Links the Drug With Rising Crime
Now that Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia has secured another term in office, following the recent midterm elections, some of the citizens of his state are renewing pressure on state legislators to reconsider the legal status of marijuana.
UVA Shooting ‘Feels Like A Nightmare,’ Says Coach Elliott
Virginia coach Tony Elliott spoke to the media for the first time about the tragedy that’s left the Charlottesville community reeling.
ESPN Computer Predicts 2 Teams Will Finish Undefeated
Georgia - 77.7 percent chance. ESPN's computer model is projecting both Michigan and TCU to lose at least one game. We'll see if ESPN's computer model ends up being accurate.
ACC Quarterback Is Reportedly Out For Rest Of The Season
Georgia Tech will have to finish out the regular season without freshman quarterback Zach Pyron. Pyron, who landed hard on his shoulder during the Yellow Jackets' loss to Miami on Saturday, suffered a broken clavicle on the play, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Pyron played in the last three games...
Houston Texans defense has a chance to set new NFL record, in a bad way
We’re heading into Week 11, and once again, the Houston Texans have one of the worst records in the NFL.
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
