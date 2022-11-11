ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbc24.com

Check out adoptable cats, upcoming events at Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter

The latest visitor the What's Going On set may have a missing part or two, but that hasn't slowed her down. Arissa had to have bilateral enucleation — removal of both eyes — due to her eyes failing to develop. She's looking for an indoor-only environment where she...
13abc.com

ProMedica Holiday Tree lighting honors local frontline heroes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is home to a lot of frontline heroes, and this week we’re going to introduce you to some of them. We’re featuring stories of six people who are making a difference in our community. They’ve been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo on Friday night.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Venue glows with romance: New event space opens in Haskins

HASKINS — Head down Main Street on a weekend and you might see strings of Edison lights twinkling through the large windows of the Venue at Painted Clovers. The second floor event hall is above Shaun McQuitty’s boutique store that features repurposed and reclaimed furniture. “It’s an open-space...
HASKINS, OH
nbc24.com

UToledo student honors friend by highlighting organ donation

TOLEDO, Ohio — As a college student, something you don't think about on a daily basis is whether or not you're an organ donor. "Not a lot of people want to think about donation," said Madison Giglio, the founder of Students for H.O.P.E. But for Giglio, it is. "No...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store

LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
LIMA, OH
MetroTimes

This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look

Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
DETROIT, MI
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Toledo, Ohio

Toledo is one of Ohio’s larger cities and straddles the Ohio-Michigan state border in northwest Ohio. Perched on the banks of Lake Erie, the city was founded in 1837 and flourished as a vital link between Lake Erie and the manufacturing plants of Ohio during the 20th century. Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother and grandmother of three-year-old Braylen Noble were sentenced, Monday, to probation. The sentence came more than two years after the young child was found dead in the pool of Hunter’s Ridge Apartments. The search for the young boy gathered community members far and wide. As result, many local residents expressed their surprise after hearing Dajnae Cox’s and Bobbie Johnson’s sentencing.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Cherry Street Mission Ministries in need of help ahead of Thanksgiving

TOLEDO, Ohio — The food on the shelves is sparse and the freezers are almost bare ahead of Thanksgiving at Cherry Street Mission Ministries. "Thanksgiving is bringing out a lot of new need in our community," said Ann Ebbert, the president and CEO of Cherry Street Mission Ministries. As...
TOLEDO, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Toledo, OH

The city of Toledo is on a beautiful waterfront location on the northwestern side of Ohio, offering plenty of free things to do. Toledo is the seat of Lucas County and is a major port city on the west side of Lake Erie, one of the five bodies of water in the Great Lakes.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI

