This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
nbc24.com
Join Gathered Glassblowing Studio at Toledo Botanical Gardens for seasonal creations
Gathered Glassblowing Studio is bringing its demonstrations from downtown to a scenic West Toledo spot. The studio's glassworkers will be showing off their process each Friday this week and next week from 4-6 p.m. at the Toledo Botanical Gardens Artist Village on 5403 Elmer Drive. See what Gathered Glassblowing Studio...
R&B icon Anita Baker announces first tour in nearly three decades, with Midwest stops in Detroit and Chicago
LOS ANGELES — Anita Baker, the R&B icon with the rapturous mezzo-soprano voice, is hitting the road in the United States for a new tour for the first time in 28 years. Baker — one of the most prized vocalists to emerge in the 1980s — will return with a 15-show trek in 2023.
nbc24.com
Check out adoptable cats, upcoming events at Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter
The latest visitor the What's Going On set may have a missing part or two, but that hasn't slowed her down. Arissa had to have bilateral enucleation — removal of both eyes — due to her eyes failing to develop. She's looking for an indoor-only environment where she...
13abc.com
ProMedica Holiday Tree lighting honors local frontline heroes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is home to a lot of frontline heroes, and this week we’re going to introduce you to some of them. We’re featuring stories of six people who are making a difference in our community. They’ve been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo on Friday night.
sent-trib.com
Venue glows with romance: New event space opens in Haskins
HASKINS — Head down Main Street on a weekend and you might see strings of Edison lights twinkling through the large windows of the Venue at Painted Clovers. The second floor event hall is above Shaun McQuitty’s boutique store that features repurposed and reclaimed furniture. “It’s an open-space...
Everyone loves a parade: Toledo tradition kicks off holiday season
There were signs all over the Toledo area on Saturday that the holiday season is upon us - from the snow falling from the sky, to the balloons, marching bands, and smiling faces along the city's downtown streets. Toledo native, Sonrisa Selmeyer considers the Toledo Blade Holiday parade to be...
nbc24.com
UToledo student honors friend by highlighting organ donation
TOLEDO, Ohio — As a college student, something you don't think about on a daily basis is whether or not you're an organ donor. "Not a lot of people want to think about donation," said Madison Giglio, the founder of Students for H.O.P.E. But for Giglio, it is. "No...
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
Car crashes into PET Bull Project building on Tremainsville Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio — It’ll take some time to clean up the mess after a car crashed into the new home of the PET Bull Project on Tremainsville Rd. in west Toledo on Saturday evening. Pictures shared by the previous owner of the building show damage to the exterior...
MetroTimes
This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look
Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
13abc.com
The Grand Lodge Food Pantry hosts food distribution for Toledo area families in need
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Grand Lodge Food Pantry supports Toledo area families in need with its food distribution on Thursday. The food distribution will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the TPPA building located on 1947 Franklin Avenue. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older...
nbc24.com
Grant wishes for Lucas County Children Services with angel trees at Franklin Park Mall
Not all children will have gifts under the tree this holiday season, but residents can help Lucas County Children Services change that. Two angel trees now stand in the center court of Franklin Park Mall. Visitors can choose an angel, each of which specifies a child's age and wish list,...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Toledo, Ohio
Toledo is one of Ohio’s larger cities and straddles the Ohio-Michigan state border in northwest Ohio. Perched on the banks of Lake Erie, the city was founded in 1837 and flourished as a vital link between Lake Erie and the manufacturing plants of Ohio during the 20th century. Toledo...
13abc.com
Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother and grandmother of three-year-old Braylen Noble were sentenced, Monday, to probation. The sentence came more than two years after the young child was found dead in the pool of Hunter’s Ridge Apartments. The search for the young boy gathered community members far and wide. As result, many local residents expressed their surprise after hearing Dajnae Cox’s and Bobbie Johnson’s sentencing.
nbc24.com
Cherry Street Mission Ministries in need of help ahead of Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — The food on the shelves is sparse and the freezers are almost bare ahead of Thanksgiving at Cherry Street Mission Ministries. "Thanksgiving is bringing out a lot of new need in our community," said Ann Ebbert, the president and CEO of Cherry Street Mission Ministries. As...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Toledo, OH
The city of Toledo is on a beautiful waterfront location on the northwestern side of Ohio, offering plenty of free things to do. Toledo is the seat of Lucas County and is a major port city on the west side of Lake Erie, one of the five bodies of water in the Great Lakes.
South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
Local shelters raising awareness for National Hunger and Homelessness Week
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — As the holidays approach, people take time to consider what they're thankful for. Some choose to donate to others. The Bethany House in Toledo is asking you to think of them and other local shelters this week. Over the weekend, people 'filled the truck' with...
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
