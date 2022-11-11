Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Trans Tennesseans push for more gender options on driver's licenses
Twenty-two states around the country now allow residents to mark an ‘X’ on their driver's license in lieu of male or female for gender. But in Tennessee, that’s not the case. Trans Tennesseans push for more gender options on …. Twenty-two states around the country now allow...
WKRN
Serious bus crash reported in East Kentucky
20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate...
WKRN
Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states with 'high' flu activity
The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Recall...
Comments / 0