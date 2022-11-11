Read full article on original website
Jeff Saturday Makes First Puzzling Move As Colts Head Coach
It took Jeff Saturday less than zero seconds of actual football to make his first puzzling decision as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts named Saturday, a former player who had never previously coached a college or NFL game, interim head coach on Nov. 7 after firing previous coach Frank Reich following their blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. The move was poorly received, with most people making their minds up before watching Saturday at the helm. However, if they didn’t make up their minds before Sunday, they likely did after seeing the move he pulled prior to the Colts’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tom Brady Laughs Off Embarrassing Gaffe On Buccaneers’ Trick Play
Safe to say NFL play-callers might want to reconsider the next time they think about having Tom Brady on the receiving end of a trick play. The Buccaneers quarterback stumbled a few steps down the sideline before he slipped and fell on his face all while running back Leonard Fournette tried to throw to Brady from the Wildcat formation. Fournette’s pass intended for the 45-year-old signal-caller was underthrown and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen hauled in an easy interception near the Seattle 5-yard line.
Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII. Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run. The Bills are...
Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Tweets After Terrible Pass To Tom Brady
There reportedly was serious doubt about whether Leonard Fournette would be able to travel to Germany for the Buccaneers’ matchup with the Seahawks. Not only did the running back fly to Munich after working out his apparent passport issue, but he also was partly responsible for arguably the most memorable play from the first game on the NFL’s Week 10 Sunday slate.
NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette Nearly Missed Germany Game For Non-Injury Reason
Leonard Fournette reportedly was close to taking in the Buccaneers’ Week 10 game as a spectator, and we’re not talking about standing on Tampa Bay’s sideline. Tom Brady and company are in Germany this weekend for an important matchup with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday reported the Bucs were close to entering the contest without their feature running back, but not because of an injury or strategic decision.
Vikings In Awe Of Justin Jefferson’s ‘Remarkable’ Catch Of Season
It was the battle of star wide receivers in Buffalo, and Justin Jefferson showed why he’s the NFL’s best. Stefon Diggs caught 12 passes for 128 yards off 16 targets in the Bills’ 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Even with Kirk Cousins seemingly making every attempt to give the game away, the 11th-year quarterback knew who to give the ball to. Jefferson had 10 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown off 16 targets.
Controversy Arises After Chargers’ Justin Herbert Takes Big Blow
Justin Herbert took a massive blow to the head, which led to some controversy that may linger after Sunday. While running the two-minute drill and hoping to extend their 13-10 lead, the Chargers quarterback led Los Angeles down the field. Herbert scrambled out of the pocket, and while he was being tackled by linebacker Fred Warner, the QB was hit low by safety Jimmie Ward and then high to the helmet by linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The San Francisco 49ers defender was penalized for the helmet-to-helmet hit and was disqualified from the game after the play was reviewed.
Justin Jefferson Terrifies Vikings Fans, Fantasy Owners With TD Celebration
Vikings fans and fantasy football players who roster Justin Jefferson surely were holding their breath after the superstar wideout found the end zone Sunday. Jefferson opened the scoring in the Week 10 matchup between Minnesota and Buffalo at Highmark Stadium. After hauling in a 29-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Vikings’ third offensive play of the game, the third-year receiver registered a 22-yard touchdown grab to give the visitors an early lead in one of the NFL’s toughest environments.
Rams’ Sean McVay Offers Bleak Outlook On Cooper Kupp’s Injury
Week 10 wasn’t a flat-out disaster for the Rams, but it was pretty darn close. Los Angeles received bad news before its divisional matchup with Arizona, as Matthew Stafford was unable to go at SoFi Stadium due to a concussion. And as backup quarterback John Wolford tried to will the reigning Super Bowl champions to a win Sunday, Stafford’s favorite target sustained an injury of his own.
NFL Rumors: How Texans Punished Brandin Cooks For Trade Deadline Antics
Brandin Cooks still is a Texans wide receiver, but he reportedly is no longer a Houston team captain. Cooks was one of the five players named captain by the Texans before the start of the 2022 NFL season, but according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the veteran wide receiver recently lost that title due to his actions following the trade deadline.
Arizona Cardinals Release RB Eno Benjamin
The Arizona Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This news is one of the more shocking roster moves of the season. Benjamin was solid as the team’s lead back when James Conner was injured. With Conner aging and Benjamin in his second year, it felt like the backfield was his for the taking as soon as next season. Without speculating, it’s hard to believe there isn’t more to the story than just a release due to poor performance. Rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram is next on the depth chart and could be in line for more touches.
Cooper Kupp Injury: Rams Wideout Headed For Extended Absence
Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp is headed toward an extended absence, and it’s sure to put fantasy football managers in a hole. Rams head coach Sean McVay shared Tuesday that Kupp is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery and Los Angeles will place him on injured reserve, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move to injured reserve means Kupp will miss at least four games — aka the ramp up for fantasy football playoffs — and it could be longer depending on how the Rams’ season plays out with him on the sideline.
Josh Allen Shoulders Blame After Bills Lose Heartbreaker Vs. Vikings
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was far from his best Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and the superstar signal-caller ultimately played a major role in Buffalo’s overtime loss. Allen turned the ball over three times in the 33-30 defeat, arguably the game of the year which featured highlights and improbable...
Cooper Kupp Update: Fantasy Managers Won’t Be Thrilled By Latest Report
Cooper Kupp might have avoided the worst-case scenario, but it still appears the ankle injury suffered by the Los Angeles Rams wideout will put him on the shelf. Kupp injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. He was helped by the team’s medical staff before heading back to the locker room.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp “Expected to Miss Some Time”
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) is reportedly “expected to miss some time,” per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Kupp has done well to remain healthy throughout his career, but anyone who saw this injury knew he would likely miss time. It doesn’t sound like it will be season-ending which is good news. The Rams might be on life-support in last place of the NFC West without their top offensive weapon and the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Matthew Stafford’s availability as he navigates concussion protocol.
Tom Brady Touchdown Pass Inspires Tweet From Josh Gordon
Josh Gordon was feeling nostalgic as he watched Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers offense Sunday in Germany. Tampa Bay looked pretty efficient offensively in the first half of its Week 10 tilt with the Seattle Seahawks. The NFC South leaders drew first blood in the Munich matchup less than two minutes into the first quarter when Brady found Julio Jones on a crossing route and the veteran wide receiver raced 31 yards to the end zone. The play reminded Gordon of his days catching passes from Brady with the New England Patriots.
NFL Odds: These NFC Future Prices Definitely Worth Considering
One of my favorite things to do around the NFL halfway point is examine the futures markets. As we approach Week 11 of the NFL, the heaviest hitters are obvious. Bettors love the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, so bookmakers have shaded those odds to remove most of the value. And when a sportsbook lowers odds on certain teams, prices increase on everybody else.
Commanders Could Activate Carson Wentz from Injured Reserve this Week
Carson Wentz could come off injured reserve for the Washington Commanders this week, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports. Monday night’s game versus the Philadelphia Eagles will be the fourth that Wentz has missed due to a finger injury, making him eligible to play Sunday versus the Houston Texans. Head coach Ron Rivera has not stated his plans for Week 11 and will likely wait until after the Commanders play the Eagles. If Taylor Heinicke, who took over the starting quarterback role from Wentz, were to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season, that would take him to 3-1 as a starter, and an argument could be made for him to keep the starting job. That being said, Wentz is expected to start as soon as he is deemed healthy enough.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to Start this Week
Baker Mayfield will start for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. Current starting quarterback P.J. Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain leading the Panthers to go back to Mayfield as the starter. Mayfield was acquired from the Cleveland Browns during the offseason but was miserable in his first five games before suffering his own high-ankle sprain, forcing him to miss three games. Mayfield entered in relief of Walker in Week 9, completing 14 of 20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, but the Panthers elected to go with Walker again in Week 10.
How 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Explained Christian McCaffrey Late-Game Usage
The 49ers paid a hefty price for Christian McCaffrey before the NFL trade deadline, and that’s exactly why some football enthusiasts were surprised to see the All-Pro running back replaced by teammate Elijah Mitchell in crunch time of San Francisco’s Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
