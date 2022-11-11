Read full article on original website
Three girls died after major failings in NHS mental health care, inquiry finds
‘Systemic’ failures at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys trust found to have contributed to self-inflicted deaths
Scarborough: Work to stabilise landslip-hit road begins
A road hit by regular landslips will close for eight weeks for repair work. Carr Lane, between Folkton and Cayton Bay in North Yorkshire, will shut near the bridge over the River Hertford to enable the road to be stabilised. The route is built on peat and highways officers discovered...
Carlisle train derailment: Engineers remove cement wagons blocking line
Rail engineers have removed two 80-tonne cement wagons after a train carrying cement derailed. The train came off the tracks at Petteril Bridge Junction in Carlisle on 21 October. Network Rail said 40 engineers were on site every day working with an 800-tonne crane moving the three stranded wagons. It...
Hinkley Point C construction worker killed in 'traffic incident'
A construction worker has died while working at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site in Somerset. EDF Energy confirmed the death of a man after emergency services were called to the site at about 08:30 GMT on Sunday. Delivery director Nigel Cann said: "One of our team was...
Bereaved parents' childcare petition to be debated by MPs
The parents of a boy who died after choking on food at his nursery are calling on the government not to increase the number of children that staff are allowed to look after. Zoe and Lewis Steeper's petition on the issue will be debated by MPs on Monday, after it passed 100,000 signatures.
Croydon University Hospital: Patient 'horrified' during stay
A patient recovering on a "run-down" hospital ward has said she was "horrified" by her experience. Sarah Hills spent five nights at Croydon University Hospital in south London, where she filmed dirty walls, broken radiators and bramble growing through the window. Rishi Sunak's first official visit as prime minister was...
Gwent Police: Questions over misconduct probe's independence
A Labour MP has questioned the independence of an investigation into alleged misogyny, corruption and racism in Gwent Police. Wiltshire Police will lead the investigation into the Welsh force. Ruth Jones compared it to "police officers marking police officers' homework". The investigation emerged after the Sunday Times reported on messages...
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
Migrants to get diphtheria jab at processing centre after cases spike
Migrants at the Manston processing centre are to be vaccinated against diphtheria after dozens of cases were confirmed in England. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it followed a spike in infections. The agency said 39 diphtheria cases had been identified in asylum seekers in England this year up...
King's Lynn hospital patients fear roof collapse - health watchdog
Patients have been asking to go to other hospitals rather than one where the ageing roof is being held up by more than 2,400 wooden and steel posts. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has already had to close four of its seven operating theatres because of concerns the ceiling could collapse.
Gwent Police to face misogyny, corruption and racism probe
Gwent Police is being investigated after "abhorrent" messages between serving and retired officers emerged, Chief Constable Pam Kelly confirmed. It comes after the Sunday Times reported on a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force. Ms Kelly said the content "paints a picture of a toxic culture" but...
