Sunday evening First to Know forecast (11/13/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! It's going to be a very chilly and clear night with low temperatures taking a tumble down to the mid to upper 30's by Monday morning. Grab those jackets and sweatshirts for the bus stop and Monday morning commute! Monday will bring an increase in cloud cover with a mild-feel as high temperatures should stay in the mid to upper 60's during the afternoon. Low temperatures Tuesday morning won't be as cold in the upper 40's to lower 50's.
A soggy start to Tuesday, some stronger storms possible
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Rain moves through our area Tuesday morning and afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms possible, too. Storm activity will mostly be limited to Tallahassee through southwest Georgia Tuesday afternoon. Some stronger storms with gusty wind, waterspouts, and a spin up tornado cannot be ruled out...
