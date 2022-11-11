TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! It's going to be a very chilly and clear night with low temperatures taking a tumble down to the mid to upper 30's by Monday morning. Grab those jackets and sweatshirts for the bus stop and Monday morning commute! Monday will bring an increase in cloud cover with a mild-feel as high temperatures should stay in the mid to upper 60's during the afternoon. Low temperatures Tuesday morning won't be as cold in the upper 40's to lower 50's.

