NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had 17 points in Fordham’s 79-61 win against New Hampshire. Quisenberry made 5 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rams (2-1). Khalid Moore added 16 points and had five rebounds. Antrell Charlton shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points. Ridvan Tutic led the way for the Wildcats (2-1) with 18 points and eight rebounds.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO