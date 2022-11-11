NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
05-06-19-20-30
(five, six, nineteen, twenty, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000
Lucky For Life
02-23-29-42-46, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-six; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $207,000,000
Pick 3 Day
9-3-5, Fireball: 4
(nine, three, five; Fireball: four)
Pick 3 Evening
6-7-3, Fireball: 2
(six, seven, three; Fireball: two)
Pick 4 Day
7-7-8-9, Fireball: 8
(seven, seven, eight, nine; Fireball: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
0-0-2-6, Fireball: 7
(zero, zero, two, six; Fireball: seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
