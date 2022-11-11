ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results

By Paul Blumenthal
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court.

In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.

In effect, the conservative justices put a thumb on the scale in favor of the political party that appointed and confirmed them.

“If we end up with a very narrow Republican majority in the House, I think it can very fairly be said that the Republican justices on the court like Alito and Thomas are much more the fathers of this majority than Kevin McCarthy or anybody else,” said Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice, a liberal judicial activist group.

The big decisions by the court’s conservatives include Chief Justice John Roberts’ 2019 decision in Rucho v. Common Cause, which declared that federal courts had no role to play in judging claims of partisan gerrymandering. This gave state legislatures, where Republicans control the ability to draw maps in far more states than Democrats, the green light to carve up their congressional maps in the most partisan ways possible.

In addition, the court’s “shadow docket” decision suspending lower court rulings that would have mandated Republicans in Alabama and Louisiana draw new Black majority districts directly cost Democrats two seats.

“It’s not hard to count the seats and get to a Democratic majority under different circumstances,” said Michael Li, a redistricting law expert with the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit that advocates for redistricting reform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1Dfh_0j7jfpwT00
The six Republican-appointed justices consistently side with the political interests of the Republican Party in election law cases.

The racial gerrymandering cases out of Alabama and Louisiana are the clearest cases of the court’s influence in the 2022 outcome. In both cases, district and appeals courts ruled that the governments of both states imposed racially discriminatory maps by failing to draw a second Black majority seat.

The case out of Alabama was a “straightforward” violation of section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, backed by “an extremely robust body of evidence,” the district court judge ruled.

But the Supreme Court intervened to block both decisions in Alabama and Louisiana, allowing the state’s elections to go forward with the current maps deemed by lower courts to be racially discriminatory. Five of the court’s conservatives declared that they would suspend those rulings while they hear Alabama’s appeal in the case of Merrill v. Milligan to decide whether to officially gut the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting.

Surprisingly, this bridge was too far for Roberts, a longtime opponent of the Voting Rights Act and author of the 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder that gutted the law’s pre-clearance section. Roberts indicated that he would require Alabama and Louisiana to abide by the lower court rulings and each draw a new Black majority seat while the court heard arguments on the case.

Since Black voters vote heavily for the Democratic Party, these decisions directly cost Democrats two House seats. Additionally, court cases in Georgia and South Carolina alleged similar racially discriminatory redistricting that cost those states one Black majority seat each. In total, the Supreme Court handed two to four House seats to Republicans. That about makes up the likely majority Republicans could hold.

“By letting those maps stand, that means those states and the people in those states were not able to elect the candidates that they would have otherwise chosen because of these unfair maps,” said Suzanne Almeida, redistricting and representation counsel for Common Cause, a nonpartisan nonprofit.

The approval of racially discriminatory maps by the court’s conservatives may be the clearest example of their influence in tilting the playing field for Republicans. But the 5-4 Rucho decision also played a role by authorizing partisan gerrymandering where Republicans held an asymmetric advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7a29_0j7jfpwT00
NAACP Legal Defense Fund's Deuel Ross appears in front of the Supreme Court before arguing that the court should uphold lower court decisions finding Alabama imposed racially discriminatory maps on the state.

The conservative Rucho decision favored Republicans for two reasons. First, Republicans drew 187 House districts, far more than the 75 seats Democrats could draw. (Independent commissions or other bodies drew the rest.)

“Florida is the clearest example,” Li said. “If you compare it to a fair map, you would expect four more Biden districts than there actually are, and that’s really quite striking.”

Republicans in Tennessee carved up the city of Nashville to eliminate the state’s second Democratic-leaning district. In Utah, Republicans gutted a ballot initiative enacted by voters to require an independent redistricting process and drew a four-seat GOP gerrymander.

Texas Republicans shored up their existing GOP-leaning districts to turn them into fortresses while eliminating one Democratic seat and handing themselves the two new seats the state gained through population growth. This despite racial minorities in the state’s largest cities accounted for 95% of the state’s population growth. A fairly drawn map would have included three to four additional seats won by Biden in 2020, according to Li.

Similarly, in Georgia, Republicans gerrymandered the state by eliminating one Democratic seat, giving themselves the new seat and shoring up their own white majority seats despite population growth coming almost entirely from Black, Asian and Hispanic communities. This gerrymander cost Democrats at least two seats.

This more than offset the Democratic gerrymanders enacted in states like Illinois and Nevada.

Second, with federal courts taken out of the equation by Rucho, state courts in Republican-run states, often stacked with partisan elected judges, were more amenable to approving partisan and racial gerrymanders than state courts in Democratic-controlled states.

This was true in Florida and Texas, where Republican-appointed judges upheld harsh partisan gerrymanders that also reduced representation for racial minorities. In Ohio, Republicans simply ignored repeated decisions by the state supreme court, striking down their partisan gerrymander and putting it in place.

Meanwhile, state courts overrode Democratic gerrymanders in Maryland and New York, forcing the states to adopt maps with more partisan balance.

Democrats saw some of their biggest losses in New York, with four competitive seats going to Republicans. The court’s rejection of the Democratic-run state legislature’s gerrymander played a partial role in these losses. At the very least, it cost former Congressman Max Rose a win in New York’s 1st Congressional District, according to The City. But in some other cases, Democratic candidates so underperformed their district’s Democratic tilt that they may have lost on the gerrymandered maps as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPU2c_0j7jfpwT00
If Republicans win the House they are likely to do so by a pittance of seats. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) can thank the Supreme Court for that margin.

“Democrats didn’t lose a bunch of Biden +10 or Biden +15 districts in the rest of the country,” Li said, noting that other factors were at play in New York.

Democrats did get favorable rulings in North Carolina and Pennsylvania that led to the enactment of fairer maps than the Republican-run legislatures in those states wanted. But, on the whole, the court’s Rucho decision provided a far more favorable playing field for Republicans.

These voting rights and redistricting decisions weren’t the only ones that helped Republicans. With their candidates lagging in fundraising behind Democrats, Republicans relied heavily on the unlimited outside spending authorized by the court’s conservatives in the 2010 Citizens United decision. Republicans had a nearly $130 million advantage in outside spending as of late October.

“Under the Roberts Court, you have seen a very disciplined and very consistent siding by the Republican-appointed justices on the side of Republican political interests whenever it comes to philosophical or very case-specific matters when it comes to who wins elections in this country,” Fallon said.

Democrats attempted to fight back against the court’s decisions favoring Republicans politically by enacting legislation that would have strengthened voting rights, limited partisan gerrymandering and required disclosure of dark money in elections. That bill, however, failed when two Democratic senators chose not to change the chamber’s filibuster rules to pass it with a simple majority.

“The big what if here is if courts had done its job or if congress had done its job, what would the results look like?” Li said. “And the answer is starting to be really clear. It would have made a decisive difference.”

Comments / 295

Kim Maurer
4d ago

They should have equal Justices in the Supreme Court.Not more Republicans than Democrats and not more Democrats then Republicans. It should beEqually Balanced like the Scales ⚖of Justice

Reply(67)
99
Viva Satire!
4d ago

The DNC reportedly sent each Conservative Supreme Court Justices a fruit basket, to thank them for their help with the 2022 Midterm Elections, by trying to force Americans to live by their Religious beliefs.

Reply(8)
40
Crossfire Hurricane
3d ago

Despite everything that the republicans have done to scew the vote in their favor, the People have turned out in record numbers to show that they won’t tolerate it. The republicans lost in a historic overturn of the election. Not even a red trickle.

Reply(18)
37
Related
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Elite Daily

Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All

The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
ARIZONA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
LAist

Balance Of Power: Senate And House Election Results 2022 Live

The fight for control of the Senate is neck-and-neck. Democrats currently hold the upper hand here thanks to 48 Democratic senators, two independent senators who consistently vote with them and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. That means Republicans need to net just one seat to comfortably control...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Control of House of Representatives is still up for grabs but Democrats face increasingly tough path to majority

Six days after polls closed in the US midterm elections, vote-counting in tight races means it is still possible for the Democrats to stun the world by retaining control of the House of Representatives when Congress convenes on 3 January. It’s also still possible that Republicans will earn the 218 votes needed to sweep into power.Of the 435 seats in the lower chamber, the GOP has already laid claim to 212 of them, while Democrats have already been declared the victors in 204 contests. And of the 29 seats that remain undecided, the GOP needs to win only seven...
OREGON STATE
CBS News

Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election

Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

199K+
Followers
11K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy