Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

9-3-5, Fireball: 4

(nine, three, five; Fireball: four)

