Connolly Auto Group Donates $1,000 to Brophy Elementary PTO
FRAMINGHAM – The Herb Connolly Auto Group donated $1,000 to Brophy Elementary School’s PTO. This is the second consecutive year, Connolly Chevrolet has donated to the Brophy PTO. Accepting the check on Monday night was Brophy PTO President Lori Moser and Brophy PTO Treasurer Beth Wynstra. “My three...
Framingham Mayor Speaks at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky spoke at the Temple Beth Am brotherhood breakfast, this morning, November 13. This was just the third in-person breakfast since the pandemic. The first was in September, when Dr. Charles Steinberg, with the Worcester Red Sox spoke. Mayor Sisitsky discuss what...
Photos: Medal of Liberty Presented To Family of Charles Andrew Salvi at Framingham Veterans Day Ceremony
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Technician Third Grade Charles Andrew Salvi on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall...
Photos: Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Private First Class Dominic Surro
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private First Class Dominic Surro on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in...
MassBay Alumni Empowers Students in the Classroom & On the Field
HOPKINTON – MassBay alum Mike Webb began his higher education journey at Framingham State University (FSU), where he played football and studied to become a history teacher. “Playing football was the main reason I stayed in college. I saw my peers’ passion for history but didn’t have the same level of commitment to the subject, which caused me to doubt my career path,” said Mike. “When the football season ended in my senior year, I realized I didn’t have enough credits to graduate, tossing my future into flux. I decided to pivot and try something new.”
City of Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Corporal Robert Walter Tompkins
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Corporal Robert Walter Tompkins on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the...
15th Annual Framingham High School Holiday Market Place on December 3
FRAMINGHAM – The 15th Annual Framingham High School holiday market place will take place on Saturday, December 3 at Framingham High’s gym. The fundraiser is from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. Admission is $5 per person, $3 for seniors, and free for those under age 18. The market place...
Medal of Liberty Presented to Family of Private Thomas Starr Wixon
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private Thomas Starr Wixon on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the...
City of Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To 2nd Lieutenant Herbert John Flaherty, Jr.
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of 2nd Lieutenant Herbert John Flaherty, Jr. on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall...
State Rep.-Elect Donaghue Receives Inaugural Kimball T. Simpson Award
FITCHBURG – At the MassTrails Conference, State Representative-elect Kate Donaghue was the inaugural recipient of the Kimball T. Simpson Award. The award recognizes “those who have shown exceptional leadership of and dedication to the conservation and stewardship of the trails of Central Massachusetts and beyond.”. Simpson, the late...
Photos: Medal of Liberty Presented To Family of Seaman First Class Cornelius Francis McLean
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Seaman First Class Cornelius Francis McLean on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall...
Wayland Police To Unveil New Badge Honoring Wayland & Original Nipmuc People Of Wayland on Wednesday
WAYLAND — Acting Chief Ed Burman is pleased to be welcoming citizens of Nipmuc Nation during Native American Heritage Month for an unveiling of Wayland Police’s new badge, which honors Nipmuc Nation Native Americans and was designed in coordination with the organization. The ceremony will take place on...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, November 14, 2022
1 National Weather Service is forecasting the first snowflakes of the season mid-week. 2. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM MEETINGS (remote unless otherwise noted):. Framingham Housing Authority at 2 p.m. Framingham School Committee: Policy Subcommittee at 4:30 p.m. Framingham Ordinance Review & Recodification Committee at 7 p.m. Framingham Library Trustees at 7...
18th Annual Framingham Baseball Toys For Tots Drive
FRAMINGHAM – The 18th Annual Framingham Baseball Toys for Tots Drive will take place on December 5. The event will be held at Samba Steak & Sushi on Route 9 in Framingham from 6 to 8 p.m. This is the annual Toys for Tots toy drive for Framingham Baseball...
Photos: Medal of Liberty Awarded To Private James H. MacDonald
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private James Henry MacDonald on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the...
Framingham Presents Medal of Liberty To Family of Private Maurice Goldstein
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private Maurice Goldstein on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the Memorial...
Mayor To Ask Framingham City Council To Purchase Office Building For Municipal Offices & Regional Public Safety Dispatch Center
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky will ask the City Council to purchase a building adjacent to the Memorial Building to be used for city offices and a regional public safety dispatch center. Mayor Sisitsky wants the legislative branch of the City to approve the purchase of...
Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To U.S. Army Air Corps. Tech Sgt. Grenville Charles Baker’s Family
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to Technical Sergeant Grenville Charles Baker on Veterans Day 2022. In total, 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building, with five of the Gold Star families in attendance. Baker...
Medal of Liberty Awarded To Lt. Junior Grade William Warren Lomas
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to Lieutenant Junior Grade William Warren “Sonny” Lomas on Veterans Day 2022. In total, 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building, with five of the Gold Star families in attendance.
Paula A. Romani-McNulty, 59
FRAMINGHAM – Paula A. Romani-McNulty, 59, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of Fred J. Romani of Framingham and the late Karen (Hoffman) Romani. Paula graduated from Framingham North High School. She loved to make people laugh, was an avid animal lover...
