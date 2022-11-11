Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court says House January 6 committee can get Kelli Ward's phone and text records
The Supreme Court cleared the way on Monday for the House select committee investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack to obtain the phone and text records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward. Ward served as a fake elector for Donald Trump in Arizona, one of the states the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bipartisan Senate group says they are 'confident' they have the votes necessary to codify same-sex marriage
The bipartisan group working on legislation to codify same-sex marriage has the votes needed for the bill to pass and is urging leadership to put it on the floor for a vote as soon as possible, multiple sources told CNN. The bipartisan group, which includes GOP Sen. Rob Portman of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Working full time doesn't always make it easier to get health insurance at the job
Millions of Americans have been signing up for health insurance at their companies in recent weeks. But for some full-time workers, particularly in certain industries like construction, job-based coverage isn't an option for them. This divide was even more evident as the job market roared back to life in 2021...
Gary Franks: For GOP, midterms a case of political malpractice
Despite a hurricane-like wind at their backs on the issues, the Republican Party, with the exception of Florida, failed to create a red wave. The midterm elections were a splendid example of democracy working properly, however. When I heard the Democrats’ closing message that the “world was coming to an end” and “our Democracy was in jeopardy,” I thought they were giving hyperbole a bad name. In fact, I thought that the only threat on Election Day was the political careers of Democrat politicians. I...
Comments / 0