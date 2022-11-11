Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Demi Moore Celebrates Her ‘Milestone’ 60th Birthday by Dancing on a Plane with Her Dog
It's not every day that you turn 60 years old, and Demi Moore just celebrated her milestone birthday in style. The Ghost actress turned the big 6-0 on Friday, November 11, and she took to Instagram the following day to thank everyone for their kind wishes. “Hitting a milestone birthday...
purewow.com
Jennifer Garner Debuts a Brand-New Haircut on Instagram & She Looks So Different
Jennifer Garner is bidding farewell to her long, brunette hair and opting for a fresh new look. The Adam Project actress unveiled her fabulous new haircut on Instagram, courtesy of her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, and we can't get over how different she looks. She captioned her post, "Short hair, don’t care!"
purewow.com
Kerry Washington’s Polka Dot Dress with Thigh-High Slit Steals the Show at Latest Outing
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Kerry Washington just proved that black and white outfits don’t have to be boring. Over the weekend, the School...
purewow.com
King Charles Just Posed for a Stunning New Portrait—and He Looks Like a Totally Different Man
King Charles is taking on yet another important role that was previously held by his late father, Prince Philip. This week, the royal family released a brand-new portrait of the monarch, as he officially takes on the role of Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park. In the photograph, His Majesty is standing next to a giant oak tree in an open field while the sun shines brightly. King Charles looks like a whole new man in the pic and is dressed in a camel-colored suit and holding a cane in his hand.
Emily Ratajkowski ‘Likes’ Viral Dionne Warwick Tweet About Dating Pete Davidson
Emily Ratajkowski, 31, seemingly trolled fans on Twitter when she “liked” Dionne Warwick‘s tweet about dating Pete Davidson, 29, on Nov. 14. “I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” the 81-year-old musician wrote. Fans went absolutely wild when EmRata liked the tweet, as the model and the SNL alum have been rumored to be dating, according to US Weekly.
purewow.com
Taylor Lautner Just Secretly Got Married But the Bride Hinted It Was Going to Happen
Taylor Lautner, 30, and Taylor Dome, 25, are officially husband and wife!. The pair secretly tied the knot over the weekend at a winery near Paso Robles, California, and the news was reported by The Daily Mail, who snagged some shots from the intimate ceremony. However, it appears that Dome has been taking notes from Taylor Swift (aka the queen of Easter eggs), because she subtly hinted at the nuptials only a few days before they actually happened.
purewow.com
They’re All in This Together! ‘High School Musical’ Cast Members Have a Mini Reunion in Paris
As Zac Efron says in High School Musical 3: Senior Year, “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.” Clearly, former members of the HSM cast are still living by that mantra. This weekend, a few stars from the hit Disney Channel musical series had a reunion in Paris, where they assembled for a Dream It convention. Titled “Back to the Musical World 2,” this convention celebrated the work of Kenny Ortega, who directed and choreographed the HSM series, as well as other hit movies, like Newsies and The Cheetah Girls 2.
purewow.com
‘Dead to Me’ Star Christina Applegate Gets Emotional During Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech
Christina Applegate wasn’t the only one who teared up during her latest public appearance. This week, the Dead to Me star attended her induction ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she received a well-deserved star. The appearance was Applegate’s first public outing since she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) back in 2021. Not only did she give a heartfelt speech to honor her accomplishments, but she also addressed the life-changing diagnosis.
purewow.com
Priyanka Chopra Documents a Romantic Night Out with Husband Nick Jonas
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas...that is, unless you decide to share it to your Instagram. Priyanka Chopra, 40, recently enjoyed a romantic evening in Sin City with her husband, Nick Jonas, 30, and she excitedly documented the night out on her Instagram Story. “Vegas nights with bae,” the...
Comments / 0