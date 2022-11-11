ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

7-7-8-9, Fireball: 8

(seven, seven, eight, nine; Fireball: eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

