Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
pct.edu
Penn College hosting ‘Survivors of Suicide Loss Day’ event Saturday
Penn College Counseling Services and the Wellness Education Office are co-sponsoring a local conference site for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Thompson Professional Development Center’s Mountain Laurel Room. Survivors Day is a free event in which survivors of suicide loss...
pct.edu
Student traveler’s breathtaking adventure prompts ‘Thank you’
“The opportunity to experience a new culture was priceless to me. Words cannot describe how valuable it was for every person on this trip,” said Gaglione, who is majoring in building science and sustainable design: architectural technology concentration. “We all gained a new understanding of the world. It’s been easier to see the beauty in everyday life because of it.”
pct.edu
Club honors classmate’s memory through display of studio work
The Penn College Women in Construction club is remembering one of its own, showcasing a late classmate’s work on the second floor of the Hager Lifelong Education Center. Ashley D. Gentile-Wing was pursuing an associate degree in architecture and bachelor’s in residential construction technology & management when she died in a March 6 vehicle accident in Maine. (Both degrees were posthumously awarded by former President Davie Jane Gilmour during the college’s Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies.)
pct.edu
Students eye function of – and potential futures at – PEMA
Nineteen students enrolled in emergency management & homeland security at Pennsylvania College of Technology recently toured the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency in Harrisburg. “Touring PEMA was a great experience,” said Colten C.B. Hajicek, a freshman from Redmond, Washington. “It was amazing to see all the technology and intricate parts that...
pct.edu
Trailblazing PA grad leads weeklong ‘Give Thanks’ lineup
As part of Penn College’s “Give Thanks, Paw It Forward” campaign, an annual expression of deep and widespread appreciation, College Relations is sharing a week’s worth of “Meet the Makers” profiles that showcase students’ gratitude for their life-changing campus experiences. The pre-Thanksgiving series begins with Bryan M. Bilbao, among the first to graduate from the School of Nursing & Health Sciences with a Combined Bachelor/Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies. “Penn College reinvigorated in me that all good things come with hard work and dedication,” says Bilbao, the student speaker at August commencement, whose popular YouTube video advises caregivers on how to treat patients better. He is an emergency medicine physician assistant with ApolloMD, working in the emergency rooms of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital.
pct.edu
Fresh start, new life, boundless future
“The atmosphere here is very helpful with that. My professors are very flexible, even if I have to bring her in with me or if I need to miss class because she is sick,” said Felix-Taveras, who also assists the Admissions Office on a part-time basis. “I’ve been able to attend classes remotely in some cases. Also, Penn College has a day care and it’s an educational day care. She’s getting all the help that I know she’s going to need. This place is amazing for students like me who are nontraditional and have children of their own. And I very much appreciate that.”
pct.edu
So proudly we hail’d
The Penn College community commended its veterans, active-duty personnel and reservists late last week through a variety of events captured by cross-campus photo contributors. Supplementing an online honor roll of self-identifying servicemen and women that was posted to PCToday, the week included a classroom visit from the head of a veteran-owned Williamsport security business; a Thursday reception organized by Kimberly S. Cordrey, Lumley Aviation Center secretary; the Wildcat Events Board’s “Red, White & Blue Day” celebration in the Field House (moved indoors due to Friday’s heavy rains); and a stylish Saturday salute from Wildcat cheerleaders in Bardo Gym.
pct.edu
Penn College men’s cross-country, basketball teams stand out
Men’s cross-country and basketball teams highlighted Pennsylvania College of Technology sports action last week as the cross-country team posted its best finish ever at a NCAA regional event and the basketball team is off to its best start this century. FLASHBACK. Cross-country. “It gives us something to build on....
Comments / 0