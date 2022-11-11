ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

Washington pediatric hospital leaders worried they won’t have capacity to care for rapidly increasing number of sick kids

As respiratory viruses surge with the onset of cold weather, Washington pediatric hospital leaders are worried their facilities won’t have enough capacity to care for a rapidly increasing number of sick kids. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Hospital leaders...
WASHINGTON STATE
stateofreform.com

Keynote: A conversation with OHA Director Pat Allen

Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen delivered the Lunch Keynote at our recent 2022 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Watch as Allen looks back on the state’s recent health policy movement, his agency’s continued commitment to improving health equity, how Oregon is recovering from COVID, and more.
OREGON STATE
stateofreform.com

Keynote: A conversation with Denver Health’s Dr. Connie Price

We were honored to have Dr. Connie Savor Price, Chief Medical Officer for Denver Health, be our Lunch Keynote speaker at last month’s 2022 Colorado State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Price discussed her experience leading the prominent health system through the pandemic, the evolution of telehealth in recent years, and Denver Health’s successful work to mitigate COVID response inequities.
DENVER, CO
stateofreform.com

Topical Agenda

Here is our 2023 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference Topical Agenda! This represents input from hours of conversations with our Convening Panel and stakeholders across the spectrum of Hawaii health care over the last number of months. If you have suggestions for speakers, please feel free to drop...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy