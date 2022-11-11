Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to Minnesota Vikings unfathomably stealing game from Buffalo Bills on botched Josh Allen snap, interception
Sure, when the day began, there was a feeling that the then-7-1 Minnesota Vikings could manage to outdo the Buffalo
NFL Quarterback Cries During Postgame Press Conference
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried during his team's postgame press conference on Sunday evening. The Raiders fell to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, losing to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday. Following the game, Carr broke down in tears during his postgame press conference. "I'm sorry for being emotional....
NFL World Wants Head Coach To Be Fired 'Immediately'
The Nathaniel Hackett era isn't even 10 games old, but fans have already had enough in Denver. After the Broncos fifth loss in six games, the NFL world collectively called for Hackett's job on Twitter. "It's the end," YouTuber TylerFFCreator said. "Nathaniel Hackett must be fired immediately." "Hackett needs to...
NFL World Is Furious With Sean McDermott's Decision
NFL fans typically like it when coaches get aggressive and go for it on fourth down. However, most of the NFL world is questioning Sean McDermott's bizarre decision against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afernoon. Up by 10 points deep in the Vikings territory, the Bills opted to go for...
Andre Cisco Not Flagged For Dirty Hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster was knocked out on a dirty hit by Andre Cisco. Officials picked up the flag.
Veteran NFL Running Back Has Legally Changed His Name
A veteran NFL running back has legally changed his name. Randy "Duke" Johnson has gone by Duke Johnson for most of his professional career, but now it's official. The 29-year-old Bills running back has officially changed his first name to Duke. "Bills RB Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the...
Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon
The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
Look: Bill Cowher Is Furious With NFL Head Coaching Hire
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher is the latest person to criticize the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday. On CBS Sports' pregame show Sunday, Cowher spoke at length about Saturday, who he said has turned down opportunities to join the Colts' staff as an assistant coach in the past because he wanted to continue doing his television work and wasn't sure if he was suited for the coaching lifestyle.
Pat McAfee Tells Bill Cowher to ‘Shut the F--- Up,’ Calls Joe Thomas a ‘Puppet’
McAfee doesn’t hold back while calling out Jeff Saturday critics.
Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach
Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Get Fired Today
Cleveland Browns fans have had enough. The Browns are getting run over by the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. It's Miami 24, Cleveland 7 early in the third quarter. Browns fans want defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be gone. "Joe Woods STINKS. Get rid of this guy already. Completely gashed week...
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Canadian Quarterback Reportedly Set To Work Out For NFL Teams
A Canadian Football League standout could receive an NFL opportunity. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, quarterback Nathan Rourke will work out for NFL teams this week after his BC Lions got eliminated from the CFL playoffs. In his first season as the Lions' starter, Rourke completed a league-high 78.7 percent...
Video: Surprise NFL Onside Kick Is Going Viral On Sunday
What a way to get Sunday started. On the first play of the game, the Jacksonville Jaguars opened the game with a surprise onside kick to steal the Chiefs' opening possession. Fans reacted to the trickery on social media. "Awesome," a user replied. "Doug’s penchant for psychological warfare is underrated,...
NFL World Reacts To The Serious Weather Forecast
This weekend, the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns in what could be a major weather game. Current weather projections are calling for more than two feet of snow in the Buffalo area. "GFS model casually throwing out 30"+ of snow for the Buffalo area late week...
Christian McCaffrey's Mom Caught Dropping F-Bomb Celebrating Son's TD
Christian McCaffrey's mom got a little PG-13 rated while celebrating her son's touchdown on Sunday night -- droppin' a LOUD F-bomb from her seat in a stadium suite!!!. Lisa McCaffrey let the curse word fly in the 4th quarter of San Francisco's big win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium ... after her son ran in a 2-yard, go-ahead TD.
Look: Erin Andrews Is Praying For Buccaneers Star
The NFL World is praying for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White. Earlier this week, the Buccaneers linebacker lost his father, Carlos, who was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed away at age 45 on Thursday," Greg Auman reported on Friday night.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
New York Giants’ Daniel Jones joins elite company after another mistake-free outing
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is not wowing people with his numbers. He doesn’t need to. The 7-2 Giants
