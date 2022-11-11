ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS' RM Officially Announces Debut Solo Album 'Indigo'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

RM of BTS has finally announced the release of his debut solo album Indigo . On Thursday night (November 10th), the rapper revealed that his first album of solo material will be released next month. RM took to HYBE's social networking platform Weverse to share a statement detailing the album. "Hello. Finally. Because of you, my first album is coming out. I prepared hard for four years," he wrote per NME . "It’s very different from my previous work and there are a lot of fun friends included. Please support us until December 2.”

BTS' label BIGHIT MUSIC also released their own statement per NME. "RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two mixtapes. Through ‘Indigo’, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists.”

As mentioned above, RM release his self-titled debut mixtape in 2015. His follow-up mixtape, Mono , three years later in October 2018 and included the single "Forever Rain."

RM is the third member of BTS to release solo music this year following J-Hope and Jin , who just released his song "The Astronaut" last month . The band's focus on solo projects came after they announced over the summer that they would be taking breaks from their duties as a group to pursue solo endeavors.

In other BTS news, their label announced on Monday, October 17th that t he members would be starting their mandatory military service in South Korea soon . "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government," the statement explained. "Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

