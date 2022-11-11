ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas limits UCA to 22% shooting in easy basketball matinee

By E. Wayne
 4 days ago

Two in-state opponents played, two in-state opponents defeated.

The Arkansas women’s basketball team beat Central Arkansas in its home opener Friday from Bud Walton Arena, 72-34, on Elementary Day. The victory helped the Razorbacks to a 2-0 start after they knocked off Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road to start the season earlier in the week.

The game against UCA was never terribly close. The Bears shot 22% from the field, 11% from 3-point range and 42% from the free-throw line. No one scored in double figures.

Arkansas had three players reach double-digits. Erynn Barnum led the team with 19 points and nine rebounds. Makayla Daniels added 14 points and Maryam Dauda had 10 off the bench.

Coach Mike Neighbors’ team has a quick turnaround. Tulsa visits Fayetteville on Monday night.

Six LSU Players to watch in the Battle of Golden Boot

