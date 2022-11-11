Read full article on original website
8 Affordable Gifts That You Can Find On Marketplace In Central Minnesota
PLAY PEN - FOR PETS OR CHILDREN FOR SALE $20. This playpen can be used for pets...or children. It was only ever used for baby guinea pigs or rabbits. It's in good condition and it's going for just $20. THE ULTIMATE BARBIE DOLL LOVERS DREAM COLLECTION IS $750. How much...
Minnesota Ranks High in New Prosperity Index
UNDATED (WJON News) - The 2022 American Dream Prosperity Index has been released, and Minnesota ranks 3rd in the nation. The Prosperity Index takes issues like the economy, business promotion and trade, and employment level to generate a ranking of the best places in America to prosper. Minnesota ranks very...
Found Old Amusement Park Coins from Mall of America! Money or Memories?
Growing up North of the Twin Cities about four hours in Minnesota, it was always a major treat going down to the Mall of America as a kid. It happened once, maybe twice a year and when we went, my brothers and I lived it up! Shopping, enjoying usually the food court or sometimes Rainforest Cafe, and last but not least the adventures of "Knott's Camp Snoopy"!
Is There’s Unclaimed Money Out There That Belongs to You?
The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Minnesota’s Most Popular Holiday Cocktail Is _____________?
Holidays are for celebrating and nothing kicks off a celebration like a few cocktails. Personally, I have really cut down on my alcohol intake once I discovered I could make almost as many bad decisions without it. But hey, it's the holidays and everyone likes to tip a few. If...
Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses
We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
When Is the Earliest It’s Ever Snowed in Rochester, Minnesota?
We saw some flurries first start across parts of southeast Minnesota early Monday morning with a few inches possible through Wednesday. And seeing as it's already mid-November, that seems right on schedule. But when is the earliest it's ever snowed?. The white stuff flying around today isn't our first brush...
Minnesota Awarded $8.25 Million in Multistate Google Settlement
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Google has reached a settlement with Minnesota and 39 other states worth nearly $400 million. Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Minnesota will receive $8.25 million in the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history. According to court records, starting in at least 2014,...
The Most Unique Wendy’s Restaurant Is Right Here In Minnesota
Seems all fast food places tend to look pretty much the same, if not identical. If you've seen one McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, etc. you've pretty much seen them all. They like to make things familiar to you when you walk in. Wendy's is really no exception, for the...
Study: Minnesotans Fastest Talkers, Say the Least
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Apparently we here in Minnesota don't have a lot to say but when we do speak we say it fast. The learning platform Preply has revealed which U.S. states have the fastest talkers and which ones are the most talkative. They say Minnesotans average 5.34 syllables...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Parents To Watch Out For This Danger On Thanksgiving Weekend
I spoke with Nicole Biagi with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today about some safety tips for early ice in Minnesota. She brought up a great reminder for the Thanksgiving Weekend that's coming up in just days. Nicole is the Ice Safety Coordinator with the Minnesota DNR. It's actually...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Is Squatting Illegal In Minnesota?
We have all heard stories of squatters who have occupied a home or building sometimes with consequences like fires or major damage to the property. So what is technically a squatter and is it illegal in Minnesota? The answer is it is complicated. According to Ipropertymanagement: " A squatter is...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Minnesota Snowplows With Amusing Names. Move SNOW, Get Out the Way!
Like it or not, it's that time of the year in Minnesota where the weather can be unpredictable and we could get anywhere from a light dusting of snow to mounds of it in no time. In other words, be aware of what's happening with the weather and please, please, please drive with caution when necessary.
Who Is The Largest Landowner In The State Of Minnesota?
If you haven’t seen the movie “The Founder” you should search it out. It is a really good movie that tells the backstory of McDonald’s. In one scene, Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, learns that land acquisition is the way to truly build an empire. (Watch that scene below)
Hundreds Of Crashes On Minnesota Roads Remind Us Ice Is Not Our Friend [VIDEO]
Minnesota had some significant snowfalls as we approach what some call the Frozen Tundra season. Hundreds of crashes were reported throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes and some were caught on video. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be...
Most-Regretted College Majors In Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
Have you ever purchased something really expensive only to find out afterward you don't really want it now? Can you imagine if that expensive thing was your education?. You can expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars to complete a degree at the University Of Minnesota, University Of Iowa, University Of South Dakota, and about any other college or university.
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
