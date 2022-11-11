Read full article on original website
Princess Diaries sequel is in the works at Disney – but will Anne Hathaway return?
Fans of hectic Mustang rides, etiquette lessons and Anne Hathaway, rejoice! Another Princess Diaries film is on the way from Disney.Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing a script for a third film in the franchise, which is thought to be a sequel to the films starring Hathaway, as opposed to a reboot.According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, Hathaway does not yet have a deal to reprise her role, but it is hoped she will sign up to the project once it moves beyond script stage.The actor has, however, voiced her enthusiasm for the idea of a third...
David Harbour Hypes Up Florence Pugh’s Role in ‘Thunderbolts’
There’s always some excitement about a new project, especially when it comes to crossovers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we’ll have to wait a while until we get to see the next Avengers team-up, we’ll have a different kind of project with the introduction of the Thunderbolts into the MCU. The film’s roster was revealed during D23 with a very super-soldier centric offering, especially with the major returning cast from Black Widow.
Warner Bros. Looking to Adapt ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’
It would seem the Fantastic Beasts films just aren’t cutting it for David Zaslav and the folks at Warner Bros. Studios. The Wizarding World, as it’s now officially called by fans and creatives, has been a staple franchise for Warner Bros. since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released in 2001. Throughout eight movies, adapting seven books, Daniel Radcliffe‘s iconic young protagonist became a cornerstone of pop culture. As such, when the original series of films ended with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, it felt less like a matter of “will the character return?” and more like a matter of “when?”. Sure enough, over a decade later, Warner Bros. wants to take a stab at reviving the Potter brand.
Den Den Murphy Episode 26 – One Piece Film Red
One Piece has had a big 25th anniversary, as while the manga finally left Wano after years on the island, we’ve also gotten a brand new film titled Red. Introducing Shank’s daughter Uta to the world, Fezzy and Joe take a closer look at what the film is all about.
David Harbour Calls the Thunderbolts “Losers” and Promises “A Lot of Drama”
Marvel Studios has just left Phase 4 behind and is getting ready for the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After going through its grief phase, it’s time to see what a new kind of super team may bring to the table. While the Avengers‘ next two entries aren’t set for 2025 and 2026, we’ll get a very different kind of team-up to wrap up Phase 5, the Thunderbolts.
Eiichiro Oda’s Heavily Involved with Netflix to Ensure the Spirit of ‘One Piece’ Isn’t Lost in Adaptation
One Piece has been running for 25 years and it’s been an adventure for many that grew up with the franchise at any point in time they joined the Straw Hats journey. Soon, a new generation will be introduced to the franchise in a new format with Netflix’s attempt at a live-action adaptation of One Piece. Showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens are hard at work on the production that wrapped up production.
‘Andor’ to Air on Hulu, ABC, and More For Thanksgiving
Disney is giving Andor a nearly unprecedented cross-platform push. The critically acclaimed Star Wars series, which is now most of the way through its 12-episode first season, will reportedly be available to stream on Hulu over Thanksgiving weekend. The service will only carry the show’s first two episodes, which will also air on ABC, FX, and Freeform throughout the holiday week. The special broadcasts will occur on back-to-back-to-back nights, with each channel taking a turn in the spotlight. ABC will air the premiere episodes on Wednesday, FX on Thursday, and Freeform on Friday.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ May Not Release on Disney+ Within the Usual Release Window
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has made quite the splash at the international box office and is a strong contender to potentially pass a billion with some powerful word-of-mouth pushing the project forward. There’s, however, one part that could end up dragging its growth down in the form of the current Disney plan setting each new release to be available on Disney+ within 45 days. Yet, it seems that Wakanda Forever may move away from that current trend.
From DC to Horror: Walter Hamada Makes Deal with Paramount
Walter Hamada is a name many might recall as a big part of the post-Justice League era of DC Films. While the studio has been renamed DC Studios with new leadership under Peter Safran and long-time superhero director James Gunn, the producer fought his way uphill on trying to set a plan for DC’s future. Under new leadership with Warner Bros. Discovery, he left the studio and many wondered where he’d show up again. As it turns out, he went on to return to his horror roots.
New ‘She-Hulk’ Concept Art Reveals a Scrapped Comic-Accurate Skaar Design
She-Hulk, Attorney at Law did a lot as a series, as it not only gave us Marvel Studios’ first venture into sitcom territory but also added some interesting new elements to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. of course, all eyes have been on the addition of Daredevil finally making his return to the franchise, it also gave us some heartfelt moments with Jennifer Walters’ cousin, the Hulk himself.
Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Film is No Longer Happening
Yo ho, yo ho, the pirates’ life is not for Margot Robbie. The Oscar-nominated actress, who has skyrocketed to international fame in the last decade, was previously attached to star in a female-led spin-off of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise at Disney, but now says the film is dead in the water. Robbie‘s untitled Pirates project was revealed in June of 2020, with her Birds of Prey creative partner Christina Hodson set to write the script. The film was still in early development as of May, when longtime producer Jerry Bruckheimer mentioned during an interview that he and Disney had been in touch with Robbie about the film’s status. At the time, Bruckheimer hinted that the future of the movie was not set in stone, and unfortunately, it looks like it has since been made to walk to the plank.
‘Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett Initially “Objected” the Decision to [SPOILER]
If you haven’t seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever yet, only continue at your own risk. The following article contains spoilers on major plot points of the sequel. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ended Phase 4 by further exploring the concept of grief, but with some real-world thrown into the mix. Director Ryan Coogler and his crew used the film to work through their own challenges after the loss of Chadwick Boseman, which leads to a powerful film reflecting back on the legacy he leaves. In the middle of it all, Angela Bassett offered a powerful performance as Queen Ramonda. In an interview with IndieWire, she highlighted what it was like taking on the role and returning as the character and how Coogler supported the cast throughout production.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is Now November’s Biggest Domestic Opening Weekend of All Time
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has dominated the box office, as the film will pull in $180M over the weekend. Cinemas have been waiting for a project to finally give them a boost, especially after Black Adam was a more mellow premiere, and it has arrived. Not only that, the film has now taken the record of the highest November opening from Hunger Games. Catching Fire, which stood at $158M since 2013. The film will also end its global release at around $330M.
Amazon Studios Developing Indigenous Teen Comedy ‘Get It’ with ‘Undone’ Writer Kate Purdy (Exclusive)
Amazon Studios has given the green light to a pilot about a group of Indigenous teens entitled Get It. The series is being written and executive produced by Kate Purdy, who created the critically acclaimed series Undone for the streaming network. Casting for the project is underway now and production...
‘Disenchanted:’ Amy Adams on Returning for the Sequel
In 2008, Disney released Enchanted starring Amy Adams. The film, which stars Adams as Giselle, a young maiden sent away to New York by Queen Narissa, proved to be a massive success for the studio. It earned $340 million at the worldwide box office on a reported $85 million budget. And yet, despite the film’s success, a sequel to the film wasn’t officially announced until Dec. 2020. During a virtual press conference for the film, Adams was asked what it was like to return for the sequel.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Producer Reveals ‘Captain America: New World Order’s Production Start
While all eyes are currently on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there’s always a small glimpse into the future. That is especially true when someone gets a chance to sit down with one of the producers behind the project that can offer at least a small update on what to expect. luckily, Collider got a chance to discuss Captain America: New World Order with producer Nate Moore, who offered a small glimpse into what to expect.
The Sunday Paper — November 13, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted this weekend to high acclaim and box office success. Fans are now finally able to witness the ambitious, emotional, and impressive cinematic feat for themselves after years of real-world grief and production difficulties. Despite the success, earlier this week director Ryan Coogler revealed that a Black Panther 3 might not be such a sure thing—at least with him at the helm. And for those tracking potential Avengers: Secret Wars directors, Coogler says he has had no conversations about the job.
Greta Gerwig Rumored to Direct Netflix ‘Narnia’ Films
After being a relatively dormant franchise in the cinematic landscape, new rumors are starting to percolate for The Chronicles of Narnia. Netflix acquired the rights for the novel series in partnership with The C.S. Lewis Company back in 2018 with plans to develop Narnia into various films and series. This was followed by the hiring of Coco co-writer Matthew Alrich in 2019 to serve as the “creative architect” to oversee all developments for the franchise revival. Unfortunately, since then there’s been little updates regarding any reboots of The Chronicles of Narnia.
RUMOR: Marvel Studios’ Animated Series May Be Facing Troubles
Marvel Studios has been on a roll as of late. They kicked off Phase 4 with their usual cinematic fanfare but also added some Diseny+ series to the mix. No matter where one stands on the matter, it’s not an easy undertaking, and has expanded Marvel Studios as a result as well. They absorbed Marvel TV and have started a big move in hiring many people to take over the new load. So, this isn’t something they weren’t preparing for in the first place.
