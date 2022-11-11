ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

explorebigsky.com

Action-packed Big Sky Resort Area District meeting

An updated Capital Improvement Plan, debt settlement, statewide health care and public listing of non-compliant businesses among topics reviewed. Wednesday’s Big Sky Resort Area District board meeting sparked action and a few surprises, including a set date for next October’s community week and a report from the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce that holiday lodging projections rose in the past week from a quieter-than-average outlook, likely based on recent snowfall.
BIG SKY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

12 Pictures of Spectacular Rustic Ranch For Sale Near Bozeman

This is an excellent opportunity if you're looking for a good chunk of property near Bozeman. A beautiful rustic ranch has been listed for sale. Jackson Creek Retreat is located between Bozeman and Livingston in the heart of the Bridger Mountains. The property features roughly 40 private acres with a 5,500 sqft custom home designed by architect Jim Morton. The property is approximately 15 minutes from Bozeman and Livingston, and 25 minutes from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

EB and WB lane blocked due to jackknife crash on I-90 east of Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - One eastbound and westbound lane is blocked on I-90 east of Bozeman due to a jackknife crash. According to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, the crash is located 1.25 miles east of Trail Creek-Exit 316. Road conditions are scattered snow and ice in the...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Recreationists in the Gallatin Nat'l Forest reminded of avalanche danger

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountains are seeing snow, and recreationists are planning trips, but with winter weather off to a good start, avalanches are possible. The Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports the mountains near Bozeman and Big Sky have one to two and a half feet of snow, with mountains near West Yellowstone and Cooke City seeing two to three and a half feet of snow.
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana

If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Take A Look At How Much Cat-Griz Tickets Are Right Now

The question for many locals has become, how badly do you want to see the Brawl of the Wild in person? It will cost you. This week is huge for Bobcat football. The MSU Bobcats will be facing off against their in-state rival, the University of Montana Grizzlies, in the annual Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, November 19th.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Vehicle hits pedestrian on I-90 in Bozeman

MISSOULA, MT — A man was injured in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Interstate 90 in Bozeman around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Montana Highway Patrol responded to multiple calls that a pedestrian was hit by a car between North 19th Avenue and North Seventh Avenue. MHP arrived on scene...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman

Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Events Calendar for Cat Griz Weekend 2022: Music, Shopping and Parties

Looking for fun during Cat Griz weekend in Bozeman? You're in luck. The weekend is packed with concerts and big shopping events. Thursday, November 17th, 2022: Ladies Night in Downtown Bozeman - (Main Street, Bozeman) This annual shopping and socializing event is huge. Happening from 5pm to 8pm and beyond. Over 50 downtown businesses have sales, specials, freebies, raffles, beverages, snacks and goodie bags.
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Forget Cosmic Bowling, Let’s Go Cosmic Tubing in Bozeman!

People call me “The Light Queen,” due to many factors. I believe I have the biggest collection of party lights. I have 10 disco balls that light up, I have hundreds of feet of LED lights that change color, I even have light up shower curtains and all sorts of lasers. I know- it's okay to say “Nikki, you have a problem.”
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]

The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
BOZEMAN, MT
