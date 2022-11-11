Breaking Down the Final Week 10 Dolphins-Browns Injury Report

Terron Armstead and Teddy Bridgewater are among the four Miami Dolphins players listed as questionable for Week 10

The final Miami Dolphins injury report for their Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns featured some interesting developments, both good and potentially bad.

Tackle Terron Armstead, as usual, was listed as questionable and that came after he sat out practice Friday because of his ongoing toe issue along with a calf injury that surfaced this week.

This is a change from last week when Armstead did practice Friday, his first two-practice week since the game at Baltimore.

Also on the offensive line, Austin Jackson was listed as questionable, putting him in line to potentially play for the first time since the opener against New England.

Jackson, however, was limited in his two days of practice after he sat out Wednesday, so maybe the questionable designation is overly optimistic.

Also questionable is backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who surfaced on the injury report Thursday with a knee injury and went from a full participant to limited Friday.

If Bridgewater can't go, then rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson could be in line to be active for the first time since the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings when he made his first NFL start before having to leave the game with a thumb injury.

As expected, tight end Hunter Long was ruled out after not practicing all week while in concussion protocol, and illness was added to his status Friday.

Fellow tight end Tanner Conner was listed as questionable with a knee injury after being limited all week.

It's worth noting that the Dolphins have only two other tight ends on the active roster (Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe), and even though there's no tight end on the practice squad. fullback Jake Bargas played tight end at North Carolina and could be a practice squad elevation.

Lastly, wide receiver River Cracraft will be back after missing the Chicago game with a neck injury.

BROWNS INJURY REPORT

The Browns ruled out two players Friday, both of them starters.

One was former University of Miami tight end David Njoku, who will miss a homecoming, the other being linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The only other Cleveland player with a game status designation was backup guard Michael Dunn, who was listed as questionable with a back injury.

JOK, Dunn and guard Wyatt Teller all were limited in practice Friday, but Teller did not get a game status designation.

