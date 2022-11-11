The U.S. added nine rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on November 10. Four of the additions came in the form of land rigs, three were offshore rigs and two were inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count showed. The additions take the total U.S. rig count up to 779, comprising 758 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs and four inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ rig count revealed. Of the total U.S. rig figure of 779, 622 of these rigs are classified as oil rigs, 155 are classified as gas rigs and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.

