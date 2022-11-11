Read full article on original website
Shell Joins Kongsberg 3D Printing Subsea Repair Project
Oil supermajor Shell has joined Kongsberg Ferrotech's project to use advanced 3D printing technologies in situ to repair underwater assets. — Oil supermajor Shell has joined Kongsberg Ferrotech’s project to use advanced 3D printing technologies in situ to repair underwater assets. Kongsberg Ferrotech started the project in 2021...
Eni Ships First LNG Shipment From Coral FLNG
The first shipment of LNG produced from the Coral gas field in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin has just departed from the Coral Sul FLNG facility. The first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced from the Coral gas field in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin has just departed from Coral Sul Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility.
Global Industrial Decarbonization Agenda Set
The International Renewable Energy Agency and its partners have defined the agenda for global industrial decarbonization. — The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and its partners have defined the agenda for global industrial decarbonization. The industrial sector is the second largest emitter after power generation, accounting for more than...
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
Germany to Nationalize Ex-Gazprom Unit
Germany will nationalize the former European trading and supply unit of Gazprom PJSC in another effort to contain the economic shock from Russia’s decision to squeeze its flow of natural gas to the continent. The government will take a 100% stake in SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH --...
CHC Helicopter Names Two New Operational Directors In Europe
CHC Helicopter has appointed Harry Bos and Tore Villard as Operational Directors in the United Kingdom and Norway, respectively. — Helicopter services company CHC Helicopter has appointed Harry Bos and Tore Villard as Operational Directors in the United Kingdom and Norway respectively. Both will be responsible for business performance...
Nonprofits To Make Energy Upgrades Via New DOE $50MM Program
The U.S. Department of Energy has requested public comment on a new $50 million energy upgrade pilot program for nonprofits. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has requested public comment on a new $50 million energy upgrade pilot program for nonprofits. Funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,...
ADES Charters Two More Jack-Ups From Keppel O&M
Keppel Offshore & Marine has signed bareboat charter contracts with ADES Saudi Limited Company for two jack-up rigs to be deployed in Saudi Arabia. Keppel Offshore & Marine has signed bareboat charter contracts with ADES Saudi Limited Company for two jack-up rigs to be deployed in Saudi Arabia. This brings...
Equinor Starts Production From World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm
Power production from the first turbine in the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm started on November 13. The power was delivered to the Gullfaks A platform. — Power production from the first turbine in the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm in the North Sea started on November 13. The power was delivered to the Gullfaks A platform in the North Sea.
North Sea Can Fuel UK For 30 Years, But More Investment Is Needed
The waters off the coast of the UK still contain oil and gas reserves enough to fuel the UK for 30 years, but more investment in exploration is needed. — The waters off the coast of the UK still contain oil and gas reserves equivalent to 15 billion barrels of oil equivalent, enough to fuel the UK for 30 years, but more investment in exploration is needed to slow down the decline in production.
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Outlook
OPEC reduced its forecasts for global oil demand again as the group implements production cutbacks aimed at keeping markets in balance. Due to a weaker economic backdrop and China’s strict anti-Covid measures, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered estimates for the amount of crude it will need to pump this quarter by 520,000 barrels a day, following a similar-sized downgrade a month ago.
International Tensions At Forefront Of COP27 Climate Talks
Although there has been progress at COP27 on some issues, including agreements to curb methane leakage, pledges to reduce emissions have slowed since last year. — Although there has been progress at COP27 on some issues, including international agreements to curb methane leakage, pledges to reduce emissions have slowed since last year.
Oil Prices Down on Demand Outlook Concerns
Oil settled at the lowest price in nearly three weeks as a dollar rally and waning optimism over demand wiped out last week’s gains stemming from China’s less restrictive approach to Covid-19. West Texas Intermediate futures settled below $86 a barrel, dropping 3.5%. Broader markets fluctuated as traders...
Marathon Deal Exemplifies Dominant Theme of Post Covid Market
Marathon Oil’s purchase of Eagle Ford producer Ensign Natural Resources is yet another example of a public company looking to take advantage of private equity exits to secure inventory and production. That’s what Enverus Director Andrew Dittmar said in a statement sent to Rigzone recently, adding that this has...
USA Adds Multiple Rigs
The U.S. added nine rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on November 10. Four of the additions came in the form of land rigs, three were offshore rigs and two were inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count showed. The additions take the total U.S. rig count up to 779, comprising 758 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs and four inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ rig count revealed. Of the total U.S. rig figure of 779, 622 of these rigs are classified as oil rigs, 155 are classified as gas rigs and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
IEA Sees Russia Oil Output Nosediving
Russia may struggle to find new markets for its oil once a European import ban kicks in, potentially pushing the nation’s average output below 10 million barrels a day next year, according to the International Energy Agency. Russia has redirected more than a million barrels a day to India,...
Crude Demand Must Fall Two-Thirds For Climate Scenarios To Work
It is obvious that crude must decarbonize. But COP27 is a reminder that oil consumption must first fall if the world is to achieve net zero. — It is obvious that crude must decarbonize. But COP27 is a reminder that oil consumption must first fall if the world is to achieve net zero.
