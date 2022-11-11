Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
KELOLAND TV
Owners of dog shot near Wall Lake offering reward
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog. As we told you earlier this week, a pickup drove onto the property 4 miles west of Wall Lake while the owners were away and shot a chocolate lab, named Lucy.
kmaland.com
Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries
(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
Sergeant Bluff to hold electronics recycling event
If Siouxlanders need to get rid of some older electronics, there's a way to recycle them.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
KETV.com
Weather Now extra: What is a snow squall warning?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's starting to feel like winter, just in time for Winter Weather Awareness Day. Meteorologist Sean Everson shares what you need to know for this year, including the new snow squall warning. A snow squall warning is issued for short duration, intense bursts of snow and...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
Interstate changes happening next week in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) Motorists need to prepare for multiple overnight closures and changes to Interstate 29 and I-480 in Council Bluffs, weather permitting. Cold weather could delay construction activities like lane marking/painting. Today, Nov. 13, southbound I-29 will be closed at 16th Street, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., weather permitting....
KETV.com
One dead, multiple shot in Sunday morning shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police confirm several people were shot and one died early Sunday morning. It was initially reported 11 were injured, KETV Newswatch 7 confirmed with The Omaha Police Department that the number of people shot is now at eight including the person that died. It happened...
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested on Montgomery County warrant
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department announced the arrest of 47-year-old Terry J. Aherns on Saturday. At 2:24 Saturday afternoon, Aherns of Red Oak was arrested on a valid Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving while suspended. Aherns was transported to the...
KETV.com
Family identifies woman killed in mass shooting near 33rd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — A 4 a.m. party ended in gunfire in Omaha. Now, one person is dead and seven others are hurt. Omaha police say the mass shooting was not a random incident. Karly Wood's family says she was the one person killed. They sent KETV NewsWatch 7 a...
Griswold man arrested on drug charges in Adams County
(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Carl Daniel of Griswold following a traffic stop near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Highway 34 in Corning Saturday. Upon further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted. Located in the vehicle was 23 grams of Methamphetamine. Daniel was...
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisor Rich Ruggles Announces Resignation Effective Dec. 6
Carroll County District 5 Supervisor Rich Ruggles announced today (Monday) he is resigning from the position he has held since 2016. Ruggles says he has known for some time that he would be stepping away from county governance and made it official during the board’s meeting Monday morning. When...
Kearney Hub
Lead change in Omaha legislative race jeopardizes GOP hopes of filibuster-proof majority
OMAHA — The outcome of another tightly contested legislative race got a little clearer Friday, once all the early ballots were counted in Douglas County. The lead changed hands in Omaha's District 20, with Democrat John Fredrickson gaining votes over Republican Stu Dornan. If that result holds, it would leave Republicans with 32 members in the Legislature, not enough for a filibuster-proof majority.
