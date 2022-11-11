Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Trent Frazier, Kofi Cockburn among Illinois players to return for Big Ten title ceremony
CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier, Kofi Cockburn, Da’Monte Williams and Alfonso Plummer stood and looked up at the ceiling. Frazier pulled down a rope to unveil the banner that signified the group’s achievement last spring. The last time these four played on the home court at the State Farm Center, Frazier dribbled the ball as time expired and bedlam ensued as Illinois won a share of the Big Ten title.
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Herald & Review
Decatur man denies money order forgery
DECATUR — Prosecutors claim that, broke and in debt and about to be evicted, Decatur man Shaquille Perkins-Bailey came up with a fraud scheme to grow the value of six Post Office money orders by nearly 8,000%. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the money orders were valid,...
Herald & Review
KUDOS: To Amy and Craig Uphoff
I am writing to publicly thank Amy and Craig Uphoff for their kindness and generosity of November 11. After hitting a deer south of Macon at U.S. 51 and Walker Road, Craig immediately arrived on the scene and stayed with my husband and I until law enforcement arrived. He then called his wife, Amy, to stay with me until the tow truck arrived so he could drive my husband to get our second car. After the tow truck arrived, Amy drove me to their home to wait for my husband. Both Amy and Craig sacrificed their dinner hour and evening plans, going "above and beyond" in their efforts to help us. The world needs more people like Amy and Craig, and my husband and I are forever grateful.
Herald & Review
DUI driver denies ramming pickup that hit his car
DECATUR — When Decatur driver Demetric L. Deberry’s car was clipped in an accident by a pickup truck, prosecutors say it was Deberry who was deservedly arrested and later charged. Deberry is accused of pursuing the pickup truck and ramming it twice on the night of Oct. 22...
Herald & Review
Decatur mom breaks down during trial of man accused of killing her son
DECATUR — An anguished Decatur mother fled from a courtroom in tears Monday as she watched the last moments of her murdered son’s life play out in a series of surveillance videos shown to jurors. Janet Hill was already weeping when the prosecution played a video showing her...
Herald & Review
God's Shelter of Love helps Decatur's homeless women
DECATUR — The name says it all. God’s Shelter of Love, located at 929 N. Union St., Decatur, is a faith-based shelter for women and their children. Signs adorn the walls throughout the 100-year old house providing inspiration to those without shelter and support. A Bible quote from...
Herald & Review
Robber on bike grabs woman's billfold outside Decatur store, police report
DECATUR — A robber on a bicycle rode up and snatched a woman’s billfold as she was walking from her car to a Decatur grocery store, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the 52-year-old victim was robbed at 6:30 p.m. Friday outside the Aldi store at 510 E. Pershing Road.
Herald & Review
Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal
DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
