Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Sparrows Makes Expert Hiring For APAC, Australasia Region
Sparrows has appointed David Moore as the new Regional Cranes and Lifting Subject Matter Expert in Asia Pacific and Australasia. — Engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors Sparrows has appointed David Moore as the new Regional Cranes and Lifting Subject Matter Expert in Asia Pacific and Australasia.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
americanmilitarynews.com
China warns reported US plan for B-52 bombers in Australia could ‘trigger arms race’
The U.S. is reportedly planning to deploy as many as six nuclear-capable B-52 bomber planes to the north tip of Australia, a move that China declared to be a serious provocation in one of the world’s most sensitive regions. Plans are underway for the U.S. to build new facilities...
Former US military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia
A former US military pilot and flight instructor who worked in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show.
Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal
BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Sharp fall in China’s global standing as poll shows backing for Taiwan defence
China’s reputation has deteriorated rapidly over the last four years, particularly in the west, and a large share of global opinion would back some form of international help for Taiwan if Beijing tries to take the island by force, according to a survey. It comes as Xi Jinping warned...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
Argentina mining sector threatened by shortage of key imports, industry group says
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s mining sector could be forced to shut if the government does not remove barriers to importing key supplies, the country’s CAEM mining chamber said on Wednesday.
rigzone.com
Eni, Leonardo Cooperating On Aerospace Decarbonization Projects
Eni and Leonardo have signed an agreement for the development of joint sustainability and innovation initiatives in the aerospace sector. — Eni and Leonardo have signed an agreement for the development of joint sustainability and innovation initiatives, with the aim of boosting the energy transition and decarbonizing their operations.
rigzone.com
Semco Scores Deal For Work On TotalEnergies Assets Off Denmark
TotalEnergies has awarded Semco Maritime a contract for the provision of manpower and construction service on offshore assets in the Danish part of the North Sea. — French energy major TotalEnergies has awarded Semco Maritime a five-year contract for the provision of manpower and construction service on offshore installations in the Danish part of the North Sea.
Indonesia asks European Commission, G7 to "provide support and flexibility" so G20 summit can produce declaration
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo asked the European Commission and the G7 bloc to lend "support and flexibility" so that this week's Group of 20 (G20) summit can produce a declaration, he said in a statement on Monday.
rigzone.com
North Sea Transition Authority Opens Investigation
The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) announced recently that an investigation has been opened into whether a company, which it said was awarded a license in the 28th Licensing Round in 2014, has “failed to comply with several obligations”. These include drilling an exploration well and shooting a...
Australia PM Albanese to meet with China's Xi on Tuesday
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, in what would be the first meeting between leaders of the two nations after years of strained ties.
Tech lead stock indexes lower in early trading on Wall Stret
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as markets cool down following their biggest weekly gain since the summer. Technology stocks, which helped lead the market higher last week, were lower in the early going Monday. The S&P 500 was off 0.4% in the first few minutes of trading and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. Crytpo-related stocks remained unstable following the implosion last week of FTX, a major crypto trading exchange. Coinbase, another crypto exchange platform, was off 6%. Treasury yields were higher and crude oil prices fell.
Australian PM takes 'goodwill' into meeting with China's Xi
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he will soon meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first face-to-face talks between the nations’ leaders in five years.Albanese said he would meet Xi on Tuesday on the Indonesian island of Bali on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.Albanese did not answer directly when asked by a reporter in Bali how hopeful he was that the meeting would lead to China changing a series of official and unofficial trade barriers that are costing Australian exporters $13 billion a year.“We enter this discussion with goodwill. There are no preconditions on this...
Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Receives Contract for 41 Machines from University in New Jersey
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces a new contract at a New Jersey university for 31 of its K1 Blue Light Towers and 10 of its K1 Blue Light E-Phones. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005502/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Receives Contract for 41 Machines from University in New Jersey (Photo: Business Wire)
rigzone.com
EU Says Recession Is Here And Inflation Shock Will Linger On
The eurozone faces a grim winter as a recession bites just as double-digit inflation grips the region and war rages nearby. The eurozone faces a grim winter as a recession bites just as double-digit inflation grips the region and war rages nearby, according to the European Commission. European Union officials...
The Association of International Economic Strategy Was Established in Beijing to Facilitate International Cooperation and Exchange of Enterprises
On November 12, the Association of International Economic Strategy was inaugurated at the International Forum on “Sharing New Development and Joining Hands for the Future” held in Beijing. Dozens of experts, scholars, industry representatives and entrepreneurs from many countries attended the event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005079/en/ The Association of International Economic Strategy was established in Beijing to facilitate international cooperation and exchange of enterprises (Photo: Business Wire) Through the establishment of an international advisory expert team, the Association of International Economic Strategy gathers and integrates all kinds of international high-quality resources, builds an international development exchange and cooperation platform for more small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and helps enterprises in the process of internationalization.
Western thirst for African gas raises alarm at COP27
Wealthy Western nations facing an energy crunch are eyeing natural gas in Africa at the expense of supporting green transition in poorer countries, climate activists at COP27 charge. Exporting natural gas may bring short-term profits but exacerbate the climate crisis and leave African nations worse off in the long run, activists, researchers and advocacy groups said.
Comments / 0