baltimorefishbowl.com

Traditions Abound at the Waldorf School of Baltimore

In a city rich with independent schools, the Waldorf School of Baltimore distinguishes itself in more ways than one. Take for example, their seasonal festivals – non-sectarian celebrations which hold special import in their school year. As autumn rolls along and we near the winter solstice, Waldorf Schools around...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Lizzo to perform at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on May 9

Lizzo is coming to Baltimore next spring, and in the words of the Grammy Award-winning singer herself: “It’s about damn time.”. Lizzo will perform May 9, 2023 at the CFG Bank Arena as part of her “The Special 2our.” General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: November 15-21

This Week: BCAN 5 year anniversary celebration at Falvey Hall, Ashley Minner, Tiffany Chavis, and Stanton Lewis speak at Enoch Pratt Free Library, Jonathan Gilmore and Second Stoop at Union, William Wright exhibition opening at WTMD, Jessica Keyes and Patrick McMinn at The Aquarium, Arena Players’ “U Thought I Was Him,” Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow book talk at the Peale, Memento mori at The Parlor, High Zero 2022 at Current Space, and the AVAM Gala — PLUS call for emerging curators at Motor House and more featured opportunities.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Program Spotlight 2022: The Waldorf School of Baltimore

Nurturing a healthy childhood includes supporting the caregiving journey. The Parent & Child Program at the Waldorf School of Baltimore provides an inclusive, engaging meeting place where caregivers can form community, gain insight into their child’s development, and enjoy a rare moment of relaxation as their toddlers socialize in the school’s warm and welcoming Children’s Garden.
BALTIMORE, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food to Open 6th Store in Baltimore

Giant Food will debut its newest layout and format on Nov. 18 with the opening of a new store in Baltimore. Located at 857 East Fort Avenue, the store will serve as the regional grocer’s sixth location in the city of Baltimore. 44,000-square-feet store will feature enhanced and expansive...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Two short films promote COVID-19 vaccinations in Baltimore communities of color with $60,000 grants from Black Public Media

Baltimore is the first of five U.S. cities to show short films promoting COVID-19 vaccinations for underserved communities as part of an effort funded by Harlem-based national nonprofit Black Public Media. Black Public Media received a grant from the National Network to Innovate for COVID-19 and Adult Vaccine Equity (NNICE)...
BALTIMORE, MD
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore leaders unveil plans for wintry weather

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Mayor Brandon Scott said Monday that the city is prepared for wintry weather.The mayor was joined by Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey, along with other officials to announce that Baltimore is fully prepared for the upcoming 2022-2023 snow season.City snow removal efforts have a budget of over $7 million and include 294 pieces of equipment. The city is also fully stocked with more than 15,000 tons of salt for the roads, according to officials. The City of Baltimore's Snow Team is made up of personnel from the Department of Transportation, Public Works, Recreation and Parks,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

St. John Christian Community Church Thanksgiving Dinner

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For over 39 years, the St. John Christian Community Church has been providing thanksgiving dinners for the public. They're doing it again this year, but they're in need of a little help. The Missionary Board of Directors, Chaplain Sheldon Ramsey, Sr. explains.
BALTIMORE, MD
cfhsprowler.com

It’s All About George!

Every student has his/her own characteristics that set them apart from the rest. We are called to celebrate these differences because they make us unique. There is one student who has been through quite a lot but always has a smile on his face. This student is senior George Bealand!
BALTIMORE, MD
Vogue Magazine

Hotel Ulysses Is Baltimore’s Buzziest—And Most Decadent—New Stay

An undersung American city, a heavily-veneered café, an escape from réalité. At Baltimore’s new Hotel Ulysses, with its seductively low lighting and mirrored drinking parlor, there’s a sense that you’re arriving at Mount Vernon’s hottest club as the concierge hands over a blue key card. But don’t let the handmade quilts and duster-covered TVs fool you into thinking it will be a snoozy stay—beneath the leopard carpet lies the potential to really party.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
