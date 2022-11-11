BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Mayor Brandon Scott said Monday that the city is prepared for wintry weather.The mayor was joined by Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey, along with other officials to announce that Baltimore is fully prepared for the upcoming 2022-2023 snow season.City snow removal efforts have a budget of over $7 million and include 294 pieces of equipment. The city is also fully stocked with more than 15,000 tons of salt for the roads, according to officials. The City of Baltimore's Snow Team is made up of personnel from the Department of Transportation, Public Works, Recreation and Parks,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO