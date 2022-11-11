Read full article on original website
Nas’ Brother Responds After 21 Savage Questions Queens Rapper’s Relevancy
21 Savage has provoked a reaction from Nas’ brother Jungle, after he questioned the King’s Disease III rapper’s relevancy. During a recent Clubhouse chat titled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?,” 21 suggested that Nas isn’t relevant despite his recent prolific output. “What y’all saying relevant, though?” asked 21. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”
Gucci Mane’s New “Letter to Takeoff” Video Memorializes Late Rapper
Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his song “Letter to Takeoff.”. The track memorializes Takeoff, who passed away on Nov. 1 from a fatal shooting. The visual sees Gucci rapping at a cemetery. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the fuck we gon lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he spits.
Murda Beatz Posts Emotional Tribute to Takeoff: “Without Takeoff, There Would Be No Murda Beatz”
The hip-hop world is still mourning the loss of rap titan Takeoff with nearly all of his friends, family, and collaborators putting out some form of tribute to the Atlanta rapper, who died on Nov. 1 at age 28. Canadian producer Murda Beatz took to Instagram to pay his respects to Takeoff, who, along with the rest of the Migos, was one of the first people to take Murda under his wing.
Kodak Black Responds to 21 Savage Seemingly Commenting on His Album Sales
Kodak Black had some choice words for 21 Savage after the Atlanta native seemingly made a negative comment about Kodak’s album sales. Kodak took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing, “21 do his thing I give him credit where its due, but don’t come for me [talking] ’bout my album sales homie that ain’t gangsta!” he wrote. “You n***as know what I been thru in this shit. And you n***as had a whole consistent run with no hiccups [for real] and y’all 30 years old plus! I’m a yung n***a doin this shit since I came in the game. I was in and out of jail. And y’all still aint really doing [nothing] where I gotta catch up! I’m doing pretty dam good for myself still like I aint never been nowhere! Imagine if I didn’t tho.”
Kaytranada, Boi-1da Among Several Canadians Nominated For Grammy Awards
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards are out and Kaytranada, Boi-1da, and Michael Buble are among the Canadians nominated. Montreal’s Kaytranada is up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for his song “Intimidated” featuring H.E.R. The song wound up on a three-song EP also called Intimidated and featured songs with Thundercat and Mach-Hommy. The EP, however, did not receive any nominations.
Carrie Underwood Sets The Screen On Fire In A Mesh-Panelled Bodysuit And Short-Shorts For Her 'Hate My Heart' Music Video
Carrie Underwood rocked a stunning, blingy outfit in her new “Hate My Heart” music video, and fans can’t get enough! The Grammy winner, 39, just released the video that coincided with her latest single off her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, and flaunted her toned figure in a sultry, see-through black mesh bodysuit with fringe detailing, sparkly short-shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs, and silver heeled boots.
Bhad Bhabie Fires Back After Blackfishing Accusations Over New Makeover
Bhad Bhabie has revealed her new makeover, and people are taking issue with it. The 19-year-old took to Instagram to show off her look, which prompted many to accuse her of Blackfishing. She responded to the viral backlash by posting a screenshot of a text message conversation on her Instagram Stories, where she asked someone to send her a picture of the foundation she uses.
Judge Judy Says Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared to Death’ of Her When They Were Neighbors
Judge Judy and Justin Bieber were once neighbors, and their relationship wasn’t exactly friendly. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the TV staple said the singer was scared of her when she talked openly about his run-ins with the law, namely his 2014 DUI. “He’s scared to death...
Denzel Curry Calls Out Best Rap Album Grammy Nominations: ‘They Don’t Care About the Culture’
Denzel Curry had time today. Shortly after the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced for Best Rap Album, Curry voiced his frustrations on Twitter. The albums nominated are DJ Khaled’s God Did, Future’s I Never Liked You, Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, and Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry.
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Photo on Same Day as ‘Kings Disease III’ Tracklist
Nas is very aware that Jay-Z shared an image of him and all his Grammys on the same day he dropped the tracklist for Kings Disease III. “Everyone who’s in Hip Hop is familiar with your beef with Jay-Z, what it was,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah told Nas. “And I loved on here that you talk about that beef, what it was, how it disappeared, but how you’ll still text him saying ‘you know this isn’t over right?’”
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, and Lil Wayne to Headline Rolling Loud California 2023
The lineup for Rolling Loud California 2023 is here. The headliners will be Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Future as well as special guest Lil Wayne. Weezy will round out the three-day festival with “sounds by Mike Dean, Scheme, and Five Venoms.”. Also on the stacked lineup are Lil...
The Weeknd Says He Might Remove ‘Trilogy’ From Streaming Services, Wants Fans to Listen to Original Mixtapes
The Weeknd might remove Trilogy from streaming services. The Toronto artist took to Twitter on Sunday to share his thoughts on his 2012 compilation album Trilogy, which was released on streaming services and is comprised of his classic 2011 mixtapes House Of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes Of Silence. The Weeknd...
Fat Joe Speaks on 50 Cent Tension at VMA’s That Ended Up Costing Him $20 Million
Fat Joe has shed light on a tense moment at the 2005 MTV VMA’s involving 50 Cent, who he had been feuding with at the. In an excerpt from Joe’s new memoir The Book of Jose, which was shared by GQ, Joe wrote about a tense exchange he had with 50 Cent while both rappers were scheduled to appear at the Miami awards show. Joe noted G-Unit was “extra thick that year” and that aside from the group’s seminal rappers Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo and Young Buck, 50 Cent had also just signed Mobb Deep. Ma$e was also in tow along with “some extra muscle.”
Kendrick Lamar Shows off Clothing Designed With Martine Rose
Kendrick Lamar has joined forces for articles of clothing made with designer Martine Rose. The Compton rapper took to Instagram on Monday to showcase the pieces while revealing that teaming up with Rose is something he had on his bucket list. Lamar captured the mood surrounding the pair’s new collaboration with a series of images that includes photos of Eazy-E, Tupac, and the Compton Cowboys, alongside images of the merch.
Roddy Ricch Shares “Twin” f/ Lil Durk, Reveals ‘Feed tha Streets 3’ Tracklist
Ahead of the arrival of his new Feed tha Streets 3 project on Friday, Roddy Ricch has shared “Twin” featuring Lil Durk. The booming song sees the two make for a compelling duo, wasting no time as Roddy references everything from his travels to Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Ye. On Durk’s verse, meanwhile, he comes in aggressively and calls for the freedom of incarcerated rapper Pooh Shiesty.
Watch the Teaser for LeBron James’ Nipsey Hussle Docuseries
LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Films is joining forces with Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Films for a docuseries about the late rapper, Deadline reports. The first teaser the untitled documentary was released on Tuesday. The docuseries will include never-before-seen footage of Nip, as well as interviews with more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Nipsey’s longtime partner, Lauren London.
Dave Chappelle Talks Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, and Anti-Semitism During ‘SNL’ Monologue
Dave Chappelle is hosting SNL tonight, regardless of the news cycle. After the announcement that Chappelle would be hosting SNL for the third time with Black Star as his musical guest, a report circulated that SNL writers were staging a boycott ahead of the live episode. However, a rep for...
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Dating
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly dating, according to various insiders at a number of outlets. The speculation comes on the heels of Davidson’s split with Kim Kardashian after nine months of dating. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski in September filed for divorce from her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. “Pete...
Lil Baby Honored by Atlanta With His Own Day in the City
November 13 will now be recognized as “Dominique ‘Lil Baby’ Jones Day” in the city of Atlanta. Baby received a proclamation from the Atlanta City Council on Sunday in celebration of “his successful career and his generous philanthropy.”. The rapper shared a series of photos...
Travis Scott Is Producing a DJ Screw Biopic for Columbia Pictures
Twenty-two years after DJ Screw’s death, Columbia Pictures is developing a biopic about the Screwed Up Click leader, who in the ‘90s made a name for himself in the Houston hip-hop scene by selling mixtapes and mastering his lean-inspired sound. And now none other than Travis Scott has...
