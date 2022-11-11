Kodak Black had some choice words for 21 Savage after the Atlanta native seemingly made a negative comment about Kodak’s album sales. Kodak took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing, “21 do his thing I give him credit where its due, but don’t come for me [talking] ’bout my album sales homie that ain’t gangsta!” he wrote. “You n***as know what I been thru in this shit. And you n***as had a whole consistent run with no hiccups [for real] and y’all 30 years old plus! I’m a yung n***a doin this shit since I came in the game. I was in and out of jail. And y’all still aint really doing [nothing] where I gotta catch up! I’m doing pretty dam good for myself still like I aint never been nowhere! Imagine if I didn’t tho.”

12 HOURS AGO