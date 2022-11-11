Read full article on original website
Paducah City Commission to vote on additional funding for Katterjohn demolition; removes City Block project agreement order from agenda
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will hold a special called meeting Tuesday night to get an update on stormwater projects and to discuss how to further allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds. They'll also review their priorities for the year as a new commission gets ready to move in at the start of 2023.
Utility backs solar farm atop capped Kentucky coal ash pit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility has proposed building a $216 million solar farm project in Kentucky atop a capped coal ash storage pit at one of its coal-fired power plants. The federal Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to advance the initiative at Shawnee Fossil...
KY 1529 reopens in southern Hickman County, Kentucky, after crews clear crash site
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — A state road in southern Hickman County is blocked because of a traffic crash, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says Kentucky 1529 is blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27. The roadway is expected...
Culvert replacement to cause month-long closure on KY 1890 in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — KY 1890 will be closed near mile point 3.8 for about 30 days to allow crews to replace the Little Mayfield Creek Culvert, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Monday release, the site will close at 8 a.m. on Nov. 16. The KYTC...
Paducah City Commission to vote on Katterjohn demolition payment, new developments
PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Commissioners will vote to increase payment for Katterjohn Building demolition services up to $80,000 and approve multiple "city block" developments in a special called meeting. They board will vote to approve Change Order No. 1 with Mike Goode Excavating for demolition services of...
Metropolis Job Fair hopes to attract former Joppa Plant workers
METROPOLIS, IL — If you lost your job following the closure of the Joppa power plant in September, you may to check out an upcoming job fair in Metropolis. According to a Monday release, the fair is being held at the Shawnee College Extension Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
11/14 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
McCracken PVA audit results
Kentucky auditor releases audit report for McCracken County PVA. The auditor found one error in the budget. PVA Bill Dunn sent Local 6 a copy of the audit report, with information about the error.
Playhouse in the Park to receive $25,000 grant after Murray Pella employee wins company's Spirit Award
MURRAY, KY — The Pella Corporation says Murray, Kentucky, team member Mike Faihst was recognized by the company's nonprofit arm, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, on Monday with the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. The award recognizes Pella employees who show a passion for community service. Faihst works an engineering...
Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
43 years strong: Paducah Cooperative Ministry to host Thanksgiving service in new location
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Cooperative Ministry's Annual Interfaith Community Thanksgiving Service event has been going strong for an impressive 43 years, but this year they've announced a little change in venue. According to a Monday release, this year's service will be held at 6:30 on November 20 at...
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
Martha's vineyard opens call-line to request free Thanksgiving meals
PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals. According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
Kentucky Open Government Coalition weighs in on Murray State University open records request denial
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Open Government Coalition weighed in on a local university using the First Amendment as an excuse to deny an open records request. This stems off of testimony provided by former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe during the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission's hearings for former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson.
Illinois comptroller, other leaders and organizations host Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Cairo
CAIRO, IL — Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza was in Cairo, Illinois, on Monday to host the sixth annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway there. Mendoza's office worked with with LiUNA Laborers’ Local 773, human services nonprofit Arrowleaf, local officials and Krispy Kreme to provide the turkey giveaway. "I come...
Sonography student club hosts Sound Off for Hunger food drive
PADUCAH — Sound Off for Hunger: The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Student Club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a food drive Tuesday. Anyone who brought in a canned food item for the college's food pantry could get a free non-diagnostic ultrasound exam. These are just some of...
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities
PADUCAH — The 28th annual Barbecue on the River festival raised more than $400,000 for charity. It was the first year the event was back to somewhat normal following COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and cancellations. The event's new organizer, Beautiful Paducah, wanted the event to make just as big of...
Wake up Weather: 11/14/2022
PADUCAH — Frosty start to the morning with temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Showers around midnight with light snow possible in Southern Illinois.
