Paducah City Commission to vote on additional funding for Katterjohn demolition; removes City Block project agreement order from agenda

PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will hold a special called meeting Tuesday night to get an update on stormwater projects and to discuss how to further allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds. They'll also review their priorities for the year as a new commission gets ready to move in at the start of 2023.
Metropolis Job Fair hopes to attract former Joppa Plant workers

METROPOLIS, IL — If you lost your job following the closure of the Joppa power plant in September, you may to check out an upcoming job fair in Metropolis. According to a Monday release, the fair is being held at the Shawnee College Extension Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
11/14 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
BBQ on the River totals

Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities. The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than expected.
McCracken PVA audit results

Kentucky auditor releases audit report for McCracken County PVA. The auditor found one error in the budget. PVA Bill Dunn sent Local 6 a copy of the audit report, with information about the error.
Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals

PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY

(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
Martha's vineyard opens call-line to request free Thanksgiving meals

PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals. According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
Sonography student club hosts Sound Off for Hunger food drive

PADUCAH — Sound Off for Hunger: The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Student Club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a food drive Tuesday. Anyone who brought in a canned food item for the college's food pantry could get a free non-diagnostic ultrasound exam. These are just some of...
Wake up Weather: 11/14/2022

PADUCAH — Frosty start to the morning with temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Showers around midnight with light snow possible in Southern Illinois.
