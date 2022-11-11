Read full article on original website
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner
The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing and one of three winning Fantasy Five tickets was sold Monday night in Port St. Lucie.
Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon
Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
'Me and my first mate are homeless:' Boaters forced out of homes at marina
NETTLES ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole is still apparent throughout some areas. Several boardwalks are damaged on the Treasure Coast, and some beaches remain closed. In Jensen beach, an entire community is now being forced out because of damage. After Hurricane Nicole's landfall in North...
Hurricane Nicole Possibly Unearths Native American Burial Site on Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole most likely unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said. Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek announced the news. Budensiek said beachgoers...
WTS, New Old Stock, La Roche, Refrigirant-22, Port St. Lucie
READ THE CERTIFICATION AT BOTTOM before answering this add. If you can’t sign it, please don’t waste my time. Thanks. These have been hanging around my house since the 80’s!. They are as said in title, New Old Stock, 30lb. cylinders. Qty. 2. These have been phased...
Artemis 1 launch attempt still on track for targeted date, NASA says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA held a teleconference Monday night to discuss the upcoming Artemis 1 launch. The date for the launch had previously been set for Nov. 14, but NASA rescheduled the date to Wednesday, Nov. 16, due to Nicole. It's scheduled for 1:04 a.m. Wednesday with a...
Video shows suspicious driver yelling to child in Okeechobee
Okeechobee police said they are looking for a driver who pulled up to a young boy at his home and yelled for him to come toward her last week.
Upwards of $180,000 of equipment stolen from Okeechobee funeral home
An Okeechobee funeral homeowner believes $180,000 of their equipment was stolen, while their staff was at home, riding out Hurricane Nicole.
Florida man dies on docked yacht during Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died during the peak of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday in Cocoa. Around 4:33 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her husband was in distress, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park.
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole
Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast.
CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS
The Martin County Fair Association presents its annual CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS at its location on Dixie Highway, beginning Black Friday, Nov 25th. This award-winning event is the largest growing holiday tradition on the Treasure Coast. This year features “A Castle Christmas”, a spectacular digital light show to music that has...
Skeletal remains, a noise complaint, and gas station stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories in photos from this week. Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County. After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office...
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce
An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. The sheriff's office said the shooting is still an active investigation.
'Please use crosswalks': Teen airlifted to hospital after being struck by van on way to school
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A teenage girl was hit by a van while walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. According to police, it happened around 6:30 a.m. as the 14-year-old was attempting to cross the road at the intersection of Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard.
FHP: Two injured after dump truck overturns in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash along A1A in Brevard County Monday afternoon. According to FHP, a dump truck was driving northbound on SR-A1A near Melbourne Beach when the driver of a Toyota RAV-4 pulled out of a parking lot hitting the front of the dump truck.
Moore, Zudans, Carroll win Vero City Council race; Rosario wins School Board District 2 seat
Linda Moore, Tracey Zudans and John M. Carroll Jr. won the three open seats in Tuesday’s general election for Vero Beach City Council, according to the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections website. Five other candidates trailed behind in the vote count. Zudans had 15 percent of votes, while...
