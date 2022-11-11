ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WINKNEWS.com

New Cape Coral city hall permitting counter hours

Before Hurricane Ian, the permitting counter at city hall was closed on Fridays to make progress on the backlog since the office had been open six days a week for emergency permits. People come to city hall every day for many different reasons, lately, a lot of them come to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Emergency permitting location at Cape Coral Art Center closes

Emergency permitting services at the Cape Coral Art Center ended on Thursday. The city says that all permitting services going forward will be handled at City Hall. Cape Coral City Hall, including the permitting counter, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day and will resume business on Monday.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero planning board approves Phase 2 of Corkscrew Crossing development

Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Phase 2 of Rivercreek, a Corkscrew Crossing development at 12840 Corkscrew Road, east of Wildcat Run and west of The Preserve. Phase 2 consists of 213 lots at the north end of the site on approximately 48.3 acres.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property

High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
CAPE CORAL, FL
wengradio.com

SNAP Will Open Disaster SNAP Location In Port Charlotte At Kia Dealership

The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location for Charlotte County residents on Sunday, Nov. 13 through Tuesday, Nov. 15 for applicants to complete their in-person interview on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Clothes giveaway held for Ian survivors in Cape Coral

A community giveaway to help those affected by Hurricane Ian is taking place on Sunday morning at the Torched Bar & Grill in Cape Coral. Save the Closet is a Florida disaster relief organization based in Panama City Beach where Michael hit in 2018. People who experienced Hurricane Michael in...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian

Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Homes in Cape Coral lose roof tarps in Nicole’s winds

People in Cape Coral held their breath as the impacts of Nicole approached, with many worried that the tarps protecting their roofs would blow away. For some, That concern became a reality. Tarps were left flapping in the wind with sandbags trying to keep them down to protect Linda Houck’s roof, which has already seen enough damage from Hurricane Ian.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero Island luxury development purchases Carousel Beach Inn

Gulfside Twelve, a 12-unit luxury development debuting on Estero Island next summer, finalized the purchase of the final phase of its project, the Carousel Beach Inn at 6230 Estero Blvd., for an undisclosed price. The beachfront area will serve as the site of the remaining eight units, which start at $3.9 million. Each unit will consist of at least 4,000 square feet, four ensuite bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, large lanais and a flex room. The property last sold for $5 million in 2016.
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties

VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

