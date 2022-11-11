Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
New Cape Coral city hall permitting counter hours
Before Hurricane Ian, the permitting counter at city hall was closed on Fridays to make progress on the backlog since the office had been open six days a week for emergency permits. People come to city hall every day for many different reasons, lately, a lot of them come to...
WINKNEWS.com
Emergency permitting location at Cape Coral Art Center closes
Emergency permitting services at the Cape Coral Art Center ended on Thursday. The city says that all permitting services going forward will be handled at City Hall. Cape Coral City Hall, including the permitting counter, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day and will resume business on Monday.
Property owners in Lee County can now request debris removal assistance
The Florida Division of Emergency Management in Lee County is accepting applications from property owners who need debris removal assistance after Ian
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero planning board approves Phase 2 of Corkscrew Crossing development
Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Phase 2 of Rivercreek, a Corkscrew Crossing development at 12840 Corkscrew Road, east of Wildcat Run and west of The Preserve. Phase 2 consists of 213 lots at the north end of the site on approximately 48.3 acres.
estero-fl.gov
AT&T Cell Tower and Market Place at Coconut Point among presenters to the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on November 8, 2022
At the start of the meeting, it was announced that the Board’s vice-chair Marlene Naratil has submitted her letter of resignation from the Board. Her home was devastated by Hurricane Ian, so she is moving from Estero. Public Hearings. AT&T monopole location. The first public hearing addressed a special...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property
High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
wengradio.com
SNAP Will Open Disaster SNAP Location In Port Charlotte At Kia Dealership
The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location for Charlotte County residents on Sunday, Nov. 13 through Tuesday, Nov. 15 for applicants to complete their in-person interview on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
WINKNEWS.com
Clothes giveaway held for Ian survivors in Cape Coral
A community giveaway to help those affected by Hurricane Ian is taking place on Sunday morning at the Torched Bar & Grill in Cape Coral. Save the Closet is a Florida disaster relief organization based in Panama City Beach where Michael hit in 2018. People who experienced Hurricane Michael in...
Cleanup begins for waterway debris from Hurricane Ian
The Florida Department of Emergency Management will begin collecting waterway debris from Hurricane Ian this week.
WINKNEWS.com
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
WINKNEWS.com
Time’s running out to remove your boats on Fort Myers Beach
Time is running out to take care of damaged vessels from Hurricane Ian because Tuesday is the last day to get them out of the water. WINK News went to three marinas on Fort Myers Beach and didn’t see a single person getting any damaged boats out. Although, there...
WINKNEWS.com
Homes in Cape Coral lose roof tarps in Nicole’s winds
People in Cape Coral held their breath as the impacts of Nicole approached, with many worried that the tarps protecting their roofs would blow away. For some, That concern became a reality. Tarps were left flapping in the wind with sandbags trying to keep them down to protect Linda Houck’s roof, which has already seen enough damage from Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero Island luxury development purchases Carousel Beach Inn
Gulfside Twelve, a 12-unit luxury development debuting on Estero Island next summer, finalized the purchase of the final phase of its project, the Carousel Beach Inn at 6230 Estero Blvd., for an undisclosed price. The beachfront area will serve as the site of the remaining eight units, which start at $3.9 million. Each unit will consist of at least 4,000 square feet, four ensuite bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, large lanais and a flex room. The property last sold for $5 million in 2016.
City of Naples urges people to take safety precautions
Jay Boodheshwar, the City of Naples City Manager said people using these access points should wear protective shoes and not go in the water.
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury. It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Palm Villas Apartments in Fort Myers sell for $9.1M
Veteran looking for help as blue tarp roof does little to keep out the leaks
Blue tarps have become a familiar sight for many homeowners after Hurricane Ian, but not all are holding up.
Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties
VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
Fort Myers Police investigating Palm Beach Blvd. homicide
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 3600 block of Palm Beach Blvd. on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
