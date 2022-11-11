Read full article on original website
Gary Franks: For GOP, midterms a case of political malpractice
Despite a hurricane-like wind at their backs on the issues, the Republican Party, with the exception of Florida, failed to create a red wave. The midterm elections were a splendid example of democracy working properly, however. When I heard the Democrats’ closing message that the “world was coming to an end” and “our Democracy was in jeopardy,” I thought they were giving hyperbole a bad name. In fact, I thought that the only threat on Election Day was the political careers of Democrat politicians. I...
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Former President Donald Trump announced his third presidential run on Tuesday night, after hinting at it for months, saying 'This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign."
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said before an audience of several hundred supporters in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he stood flanked by American flags and banners bearing his “Make America Great Again” slogan. “America’s comeback starts right now,” he said, formally beginning the 2024 Republican primary. Another campaign is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 6, 2021.
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a...
Robert B. Reich: Musk, Trump, and the demeaning of America
Before the midterms, Elon Musk fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, including teams devoted to combating election misinformation — and did it so haphazardly and arbitrarily that most had no idea they were fired until their email accounts were shut off. This was after he fired Twitter’s executives “with cause” to avoid paying them the golden parachutes they’re owed. And after he taunted Twitter and the law firm it worked with in its lawsuit against him, suggesting he would sue all of them. ...
