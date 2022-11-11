“Heartstopper” star Joe Locke has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The British actor most recently starred as Charlie in the smash hit Netflix series “Heartstopper,” which debuted earlier this year, and was quickly renewed by the streamer for two more seasons. Based on the web comic and graphic novel of the same name, the show is about a gay teenager (played by Locke) who falls in love with a popular classmate, played by Kit Connor. Season 2 is currently in production in the U.K., as reported previously. Locke, a newcomer, won the role through an open casting call from...

16 MINUTES AGO