Norman E. Lecours, 81, of Cumberland, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He was the husband of Sandra (Brown, Brousseau) Lecours. Born in Pawtucket, Norman was the son of the late Leo and Helene (Mongeau) Lecours. Norman was a graduate from Cumberland High School and Johnson and Wales University. Norman was a very proud Vietnam veteran in the Air Force.

