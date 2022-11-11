ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Barbara A. McDermott – Central Falls

Barbara A. McDermott, 86, passed on Nov. 13, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Mickey W. McDermott. Born in Central Falls, the daughter of the late Louis and Sarah (Bociek) Hamond. She resided most of her life in Central Falls and Bristol.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Norman E. Lecours – Cumberland

Norman E. Lecours, 81, of Cumberland, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He was the husband of Sandra (Brown, Brousseau) Lecours. Born in Pawtucket, Norman was the son of the late Leo and Helene (Mongeau) Lecours. Norman was a graduate from Cumberland High School and Johnson and Wales University. Norman was a very proud Vietnam veteran in the Air Force.
CUMBERLAND, RI
St. Joseph Senior Group announces events, winners

WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group announces the following events. The annual Christmas Party will be held at Village Haven on Sunday, Nov. 27, at noon. The meal will consist of chicken and roast beef with all the fixings. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
WOONSOCKET, RI

