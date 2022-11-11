Sealy & Co. commercial real estate investment acquired 136,370 square feet of industrial assets in Fort Myers for an undisclosed price. The Westgate Industrial Park acquisition at 12600 Westlinks Drive includes two industrial assets, which were acquired through an off-market deal for below replacement cost. Constructed in 2001, the two buildings are rear-loaded with end cap drive-ins featuring 39 dock doors and four drive-in doors. The assets are fully leased to a highly diversified tenant base, including a high percentage of national credit tenants. The property contains approximately 25% office finish and is equipped with a recently constructed TPO roofing system. The property last sold in 1997 for $1,108,900.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO