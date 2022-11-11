ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Estero planning and zoning board approves Marketplace at Coconut Point

Village of Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Marketplace at Coconut Point, a 10-acre mixed-use commercial plaza at 8001 Via Rapallo Drive, east of U.S. 41, north of Sweetwater Ranch Blvd. and south of Via Rapallo Drive. The site is on a tract known...
ESTERO, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero Island luxury development purchases Carousel Beach Inn

Gulfside Twelve, a 12-unit luxury development debuting on Estero Island next summer, finalized the purchase of the final phase of its project, the Carousel Beach Inn at 6230 Estero Blvd., for an undisclosed price. The beachfront area will serve as the site of the remaining eight units, which start at $3.9 million. Each unit will consist of at least 4,000 square feet, four ensuite bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, large lanais and a flex room. The property last sold for $5 million in 2016.
WINKNEWS.com

Owner of Key Lime Bistro, Captiva Island Inn plans to rebuild

Not long after the winds dissipated and the waters receded to reveal the scope of damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Sandy Stilwell-Youngquist started receiving assumptions from her friends. They thought perhaps she would sell her Captiva Island properties and retire, letting someone else deal with the headaches of insurance adjustors, construction contractors and all the rebuilding efforts.
CAPTIVA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Westgate Industrial Park in Fort Myers sells

Sealy & Co. commercial real estate investment acquired 136,370 square feet of industrial assets in Fort Myers for an undisclosed price. The Westgate Industrial Park acquisition at 12600 Westlinks Drive includes two industrial assets, which were acquired through an off-market deal for below replacement cost. Constructed in 2001, the two buildings are rear-loaded with end cap drive-ins featuring 39 dock doors and four drive-in doors. The assets are fully leased to a highly diversified tenant base, including a high percentage of national credit tenants. The property contains approximately 25% office finish and is equipped with a recently constructed TPO roofing system. The property last sold in 1997 for $1,108,900.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Emergency permitting location at Cape Coral Art Center closes

Emergency permitting services at the Cape Coral Art Center ended on Thursday. The city says that all permitting services going forward will be handled at City Hall. Cape Coral City Hall, including the permitting counter, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day and will resume business on Monday.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property

High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian

Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Pulte Homes introduces Addison Square in south Fort Myers

Pulte Homes announced plans for Addison Square, a planned 17-acre gated enclave of 53 new single-family homes in south Fort Myers. Opening in summer 2023 and situated at Plantation Road and Idlewild Street, the community’s homes, which will start in the $500,000s, will range from 1,600 to 3,400 square feet of living space with the majority of homesites sitting along a large central lake. Construction of model homes is expected to begin in spring 2023.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Boat lift maker, sailing school on the mend after Ian

Key takeaway: Like some of their counterparts in the tourism industry, companies in Southwest Florida’s robust marine industry bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Core challenge: The storm hit at a time of already high inflation and low supply, creating headaches for manufacturers of boats and boat-related goods. Ian also battered the marinas that house a prominent sailing school’s vessels.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Paradise Coast Sports Complex to host 2022 Collier County SnowFest

The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by NaplesDealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

