Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Estero planning and zoning board approves Marketplace at Coconut Point
Village of Estero’s planning, zoning and design board approved a development order for Marketplace at Coconut Point, a 10-acre mixed-use commercial plaza at 8001 Via Rapallo Drive, east of U.S. 41, north of Sweetwater Ranch Blvd. and south of Via Rapallo Drive. The site is on a tract known...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero Island luxury development purchases Carousel Beach Inn
Gulfside Twelve, a 12-unit luxury development debuting on Estero Island next summer, finalized the purchase of the final phase of its project, the Carousel Beach Inn at 6230 Estero Blvd., for an undisclosed price. The beachfront area will serve as the site of the remaining eight units, which start at $3.9 million. Each unit will consist of at least 4,000 square feet, four ensuite bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, large lanais and a flex room. The property last sold for $5 million in 2016.
WINKNEWS.com
MW Horticulture sells 2 locations, new company promises to fix problems
MW Horticulture recently sold two of its locations, including one that is known to catch fire and cause problems for the surrounding communities. The new company didn’t acquire all of MW Horticulture. They only acquired the South Fort Myers and LaBelle locations. The COO and president of Veransa, the...
WINKNEWS.com
Owner of Key Lime Bistro, Captiva Island Inn plans to rebuild
Not long after the winds dissipated and the waters receded to reveal the scope of damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Sandy Stilwell-Youngquist started receiving assumptions from her friends. They thought perhaps she would sell her Captiva Island properties and retire, letting someone else deal with the headaches of insurance adjustors, construction contractors and all the rebuilding efforts.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Westgate Industrial Park in Fort Myers sells
Sealy & Co. commercial real estate investment acquired 136,370 square feet of industrial assets in Fort Myers for an undisclosed price. The Westgate Industrial Park acquisition at 12600 Westlinks Drive includes two industrial assets, which were acquired through an off-market deal for below replacement cost. Constructed in 2001, the two buildings are rear-loaded with end cap drive-ins featuring 39 dock doors and four drive-in doors. The assets are fully leased to a highly diversified tenant base, including a high percentage of national credit tenants. The property contains approximately 25% office finish and is equipped with a recently constructed TPO roofing system. The property last sold in 1997 for $1,108,900.
WINKNEWS.com
Emergency permitting location at Cape Coral Art Center closes
Emergency permitting services at the Cape Coral Art Center ended on Thursday. The city says that all permitting services going forward will be handled at City Hall. Cape Coral City Hall, including the permitting counter, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day and will resume business on Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman needs help removing a tiki hut from her property
High winds from Ian pushed all sorts of things where they weren’t supposed to be, and Jolene Chesley wants a tiki hut off her property that Ian left there. Chesley told WINK News that job number one is finding someone to get it off her property. “It’s depressing,” Chesley...
WINKNEWS.com
Time’s running out to remove your boats on Fort Myers Beach
Time is running out to take care of damaged vessels from Hurricane Ian because Tuesday is the last day to get them out of the water. WINK News went to three marinas on Fort Myers Beach and didn’t see a single person getting any damaged boats out. Although, there...
WINKNEWS.com
First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian
Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pulte Homes introduces Addison Square in south Fort Myers
Pulte Homes announced plans for Addison Square, a planned 17-acre gated enclave of 53 new single-family homes in south Fort Myers. Opening in summer 2023 and situated at Plantation Road and Idlewild Street, the community’s homes, which will start in the $500,000s, will range from 1,600 to 3,400 square feet of living space with the majority of homesites sitting along a large central lake. Construction of model homes is expected to begin in spring 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Restoration Hardware, Whole Foods proposed in downtown Naples
Q: Heard that maybe a Restoration Hardware store/restaurant combination is going in where the St. George & the Dragon used to be. Know anything about that? Would be fabulous! — Barbara Riess, Naples . Q: Is the rumor correct that a Whole Foods will open in East Naples? — Louise Bender, East...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach’s mayor has a five-year plan to rebuild the city
Five years to bounce back. That is the recovery goal for Fort Myers Beach after the island was ravaged by Hurricane Ian. Homes were swept away, and businesses were destroyed, but Mayor Ray Murphy thinks they can rebuild in five years. “My mind is already focused on the, on the...
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Preserve community upset over reopening of Gulf Coast landfill
The Pelican Preserve community is upset by the reopening of a landfill to help accommodate debris from Hurricane Ian. They worry about their health and safety. And they worry the fully-operational landfill will crush the values of their homes and that’s not at all. People who live near the...
Applications open for food truck park vendors
The first approved food truck park in Lee County is due to open in summer 2023, but interested vendors only have until Thanksgiving to apply.
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury. It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte...
Cleanup begins for waterway debris from Hurricane Ian
The Florida Department of Emergency Management will begin collecting waterway debris from Hurricane Ian this week.
businessobserverfl.com
Boat lift maker, sailing school on the mend after Ian
Key takeaway: Like some of their counterparts in the tourism industry, companies in Southwest Florida’s robust marine industry bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Core challenge: The storm hit at a time of already high inflation and low supply, creating headaches for manufacturers of boats and boat-related goods. Ian also battered the marinas that house a prominent sailing school’s vessels.
50th Annual Fort Myers Boat Show rescheduled for January
The milestone anniversary had to be shifted from its traditional November dates due to Hurricane Ian and its associated recovery effort.
Florida Weekly
Paradise Coast Sports Complex to host 2022 Collier County SnowFest
The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by NaplesDealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
Temporary D-SNAP location opening in Charlotte County
The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location for Charlotte County residents
Comments / 0